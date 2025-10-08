The Breast Wishes Foundation supports cancer survivors, and here’s how you can help

Snyder, who lives in Vandalia, founded the organization with her sister, Mandi Moore, after their older sister, Kelli James, lost her battle with breast cancer in 2006 at the age of 40. Their first project, “5K for Kelli” raised money for local charities that help women with breast cancer but in 2017 the fundraising focus was changed to help grant as many breast wishes as possible.

The types of wishes granted range from vacations with a spouse to a family spa day, new furniture or mattresses. The group has already granted 465 wishes, and the current goal it to reach 500 by the end of the year.

“A lot of people will ask for adjustable beds because they need to sleep sitting up after surgery,” said Snyder. “We do a lot of appliances--new refrigerators, ovens. Sometimes those items are broken or don’t work well, but patients may not be able to afford to replace them.”

Daina McKinney of Englewood, who received an adjustable bed from the Foundation, said when you’re going through something dark like a breast cancer diagnosis, you have to have some joy in your life.

“I actually slept comfortably for the first time in a while, and I am so grateful,” McKinney said. “Breast Wishes has been a huge impact on my journey in healing, and I am so grateful for them. ”

Brooke Oneal of Troy teaches in the Vandalia-Butler school system.

“She has two small children and wished for a trip to make memories with her husband,” said Snyder. " She said it was so nice to have something on the calendar to look forward to. Her life had become overwhelmingly about doctors’ appointments, surgeries, and treatments and having this vacation as a time without cancer looming large was such a blessing."

Snyder said Tuesdays are her favorite day of the week because that’s when they schedule their wish-granting appointments.

“I get to meet so many brave women (and some men) who are in the midst of their breast cancer battle. It brings me such joy to be able to tell them that their wish will come true! We get to shop and plan vacations together and I can see some of their worry and stress disappear. I am grateful that I get to pass on some of Kelli’s love and light to those who need it in their darkest times. ”

Here’s what they need. Items should be new:

• Pink socks

• Cozy blankets and throws that can be used for chemo, including handmade

• Journals

• Gift cards for restaurants, coffee, shopping

• Beauty products such as bath and body lotions,

• Candles

• Stamps

Donations can be dropped off 24 hours a day on the front porch of 7170 Keeneland Drive, Dayton.

Other ways to help:

Contribute office supplies and other items through Amazon: https://a.co/77Q5pSx

Donate items for silent auctions and raffles: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2EFJ6T8FFBA72?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_ggr-subnav-share_YW9WCG8BK5Z3NC4319G3

Attend a fundraising event such as “Black Jack for Breast Wishes Casino Night” that will include blackjack, roulette, poker and craps. It’ at 6 p.m. Nov.7 at The Brightside Music and Events Venue, 905 E. Third St, Dayton. Info and tickets at breastwishes.org/blackjack-breastwishes.

The “Drink Pink Campaign” includes 30 bars and restaurants across the Miami Valley that have created a pink drink through October with a portion of the proceeds going to the Foundation.