The Fruity Smoothie Cafe opens in Piqua, owners also have one in Beavercreek

RCS Construction and Brait Capital purchased the former Miami Valley Centre Mall, located at 987 E. Ash St., in 2023. They have since turned the food court into a dining and entertainment destination.

Jessica Ellis, who owns The Fruity Smoothie Cafe with her husband, Johnathon, said she grew up in West Milton and came to the Miami Valley Centre Mall as a kid. She wanted to be a part of bringing the mall back to life.

“I actually wanted to get in here for a very, very long time,” Ellis said. “About six months into purchasing The Fruity Smoothie in Beavercreek, we kind of ventured out to see where we could put a second one.”

The couple purchased Fruit for All Seasons at the Mall at Fairfield Commons about three years ago and rebranded to The Fruity Smoothie Cafe.

“We had went and bought Fruit for All Seasons because I really wanted to get out of my nine to five job and start doing something cool and unique,” Ellis said. “We started seeking out businesses for sale and it just felt right when we came across Fruit for All Seasons.”

The Fruity Smoothie Cafe wants to be a “healthy alternative” for those visiting The Social.

Customers can expect a variety of smoothies, juices and refreshers.

“Our smoothies don’t have nearly as much sugar as most places that have smoothies,” Ellis said. “We use mostly real fruit.”

Favorites smoothies on the menu include the strawberry banana, strawberry kiwi and peanut butter banana chocolate protein.

As for refreshers, Ellis recommends:

Renew (strawberry and acai)

Revive: Starfruit, passion fruit and mango)

Popping pearls can be added to any drink.

The Fruity Smoothie Cafe plans to add shaved ice and coffee to its menu.

When asked what’s next, Ellis said once this location is open for a year or two, they might talk about opening a third location.

For more information, visit thefruitysmoothiecafe.com or the cafe’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@TheFruitySmoothieCafe).

