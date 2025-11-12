Wingstop to open location in Beavercreek

This is the shopping center near Golden Corral that houses several businesses such as Osaka Japanese Steakhouse, Jimmy John’s and Buddy’s Carpet & Flooring.

The Beavercreek restaurant is planning to open on Dec. 1.

“We have had so much success at our two newer locations in Huber (Heights) and Kettering, we wanted to make sure everyone in area had the opportunity to get some of our wings,” said Carl Loftis, a multi-unit manager for Wingstop, when they were opening the restaurant at 6030 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. over the summer.

The franchise went on to open another location at 1625 W. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

“We are also looking at expansion next year into Troy, as well as more locations in Dayton,” Loftis said.

In 2024, the franchise acquired the Dayton Wingstop at 4149 N. Main St. and the Springfield Wingstop at 2135 E. Main St.

The franchise has more than 80 locations across Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Loftis said they are excited about the Beavercreek location in particular because of the proximity to Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“Our franchise has a deep appreciation to those who serve,” Loftis said. “We will be offering a discount to all military personal.”

Wingstop offers classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches that are cooked to order. Customers can choose a variety of flavors such as Mango Habanero, Cajun, Original Hot, Hot Honey Rub, Hickory Smoked BBQ or Lemon Pepper. The menu also features fresh-cut, seasoned fries.

“We believe not only do we want to open restaurants in the areas we serve, but we also become part of the community — embracing it as the community has embraced us,“ Loftis said.

