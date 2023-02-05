‘The Motion Picture Teller’ is a feel-good book for classic movie lovers

“The Motion Picture Teller” is a story about the friendship between Supot, a mail carrier for the Royal Thai Mail Service, and his buddy Ali, the proprietor of a video store. Both men are devoted to classic films and possess encyclopedic knowledge of almost any vintage American movie.

They spend their time together in the back of Ali’s shop watching and discussing movies. One day a wino turns up there with a box of old VHS tapes he wants to sell so he can buy another bottle. Ali isn’t that impressed with the unfortunate fellow’s offerings, but he buys them just the same.

Most of the tapes in the box are not that interesting, but there’s one videocassette that attracts their notice. It is a generic unmarked tape. They insert it in the VCR and are stunned when they realize they are watching a futuristic production with the title of “Bangkok 2010.”

These seasoned cinema buffs are astonished; the movie is fantastic. They had never heard of it-none of the actors were familiar to them. Supot is transfixed as he falls in love with images of a beautiful young woman who starred in the film.

Supot doesn’t need much encouragement to begin trying to locate this woman. He hates his postal job while he’s becoming obsessed with her. He begins investigating. Nobody has ever heard of this film. It was never released. Supot’s quest takes him to some rather unusual places.

He finally locates her. Readers will be amazed at what he learns about the movie and about her. “The Motion Picture Teller” is satisfying and warmly sentimental.

