The Piano Guys performance at Schuster Center will include Stivers students

In addition to performing sold out concerts at such venues as Royal Albert Hall in London, Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, and Red Rocks, the duo has a major online presence. Their music has amassed over 2 billion global streams, while their YouTube videos have been viewed 2.4 billion times. Their Spotify presence particularly boasts nearly 2 million monthly listeners.

“Who would have ever thought that middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset?” asked Nelson in a press statement. “Our favorite thing is to find a way to be on the fringes of possibility. We like to combine things you would never expect to find together — but are close enough to make sense. It has been our mindset from the beginning.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Tour manager Frank Nelson attributes their success to the genuine, brotherly connection they’ve established.

“They’re both consummate performers, but at the same time they’re genuinely funny and get along together,” Nelson said. “Their banter and humor is great. They’re like brothers.”

Concert selections include “Pirates of the Caribbean” as well as numbers from the classical repertoire.

“The concert is high-energy and fun but there is also an emotional component with some really moving pieces,” Nelson said. “It’s a really good show with something for everyone.”

A special aspect of the show stems from the duo’s desire to showcase local talent. At each concert across the globe, eight local youth violinists are invited to join them for a special performance of “Beethoven’s 5 Secrets.”

“The piece is a moderate composition that requires memorization and the unique challenge of performing while standing—an experience that is quite outside the norm for many violinists,” organizers stated in a press release. “This opportunity allows the selected young musicians to perform in front of a large, live audience, significantly enhancing their performance portfolios. For Jon and Steve, this collaboration is a passion project. Both are dedicated music educators who cherish the chance to promote music education and support local music communities. Engaging with these young talents is, without a doubt, their favorite part of the show.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Students from Stivers School for the Arts will participate in Friday’s concert under the direction of James Hogan, orchestra director.

“This is a really exciting, unique opportunity,” Hogan said. “The students not only get to experience being a part of a concert with successful nationally touring musicians, but it’s also important for the community to see students from Stivers have these opportunity since Stivers is the last remaining string orchestra program in Dayton Public Schools. It’s exciting that inner city students have this opportunity.”

Frank Nelson reminds audiences how important arts advocacy is to the accomplished duo.

“Their motivation is purely heartfelt because they love kids and the music,” he said. “They have included violinists in hundreds of shows and it’s become a staple. We’ve seen the impact it can have on the music community. Advancing the arts in schools is really important.”

HOW TO GO

What: The Piano Guys

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Cost: $53.50-$170.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

FYI: Auditions for Stivers School for the Arts for current sixth graders will be Jan. 18. Auditions for all grades will take place on April 5. For more information, email James Hogan at jamhogan@daytonpublic.com.