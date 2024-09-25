The Pizza Bandit’s evolution: From cicada wings as a pie topping to a crowd-funded kitchen to meet demand

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Oregon District’s Yellow Cab began hosting special events in 2011. The vision was to create an inclusive art and music space with some of the best live music around. In 2017 it transitioned to a full-time bar and began operating every weekend with great music playing every Friday and Saturday night.

It has become the place to be delighted with community events, art shows, trivia, showcases and quirky offbeat surprises thrown in for good measure.

As with any popular gathering space, food is an important component. And just as distinctive and special as Yellow Cab Tavern is, the food that it attracted and brought to serve was also delightfully curious, unusual and pleasing.

One of the things it became known for was hosting popular food truck rallies packing people into the large open lot outside its doors for brunch events and different themed evenings. But there were many shows and events that food wasn’t available. Out of necessity and inspiration, the food that Yellow Cab Tavern is best known for today — The Pizza Bandit — was born.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit four months into the new “in house” pizza business opening the doors on its food truck.

Brian Johnson, James Burton and Mike Jeffers, the innovative, creative business partners did what they do best and went with the tide, deciding to begin offering and promoting delivery and carryout.

Shortly after the changes to accommodate the pandemic, they suddenly found themselves very, very busy. So busy, in fact, they were regularly selling out and turning away people who didn’t pre-order their pies.

It became clear rapidly that their new found popularity was going to be a problem, and just as innovative as the trio had been with pizza, they quickly got creative about how to build out a kitchen that could keep up with demand and settled on a solution: Kickstarter.

In April 2021 they launched a Kickstarter campaign to expand to a full kitchen inside The Yellow Cab Tavern, and in quick order 244 backers pledged $57,333 to bring the project to life.

The campaign promised a world where you could get one of their popular crab Rangoon and Cincinnati chili pies everyday. In a 30-inch size no less.

They began working on kitchen plans, and in the meantime also made regular headlines for their pizza creations that pushed the bounds of pizza toppings with creations that fell right outside of the box for some, and so far away from the box on others that you forgot there was a box to begin with.

Most notably, in June 2021 the fun-loving trifecta of Pizza Bandit ownership made international news for a Spicy Thai Cicada Pie made with miso hoisin sriracha sauce, mozzarella, provolone, mushrooms, cabbage, green onion, mango, cilantro, a spicy Thai sauce topped with blanched and sautéed locally foraged Brood X cicadas and baked cicada wings into the crust. The pizza was not for sale because the restaurant wasn’t sure it could legally sell it. That didn’t stop willing participants from taste testing it on a Facebook livestream which went viral.

If you are going to have a natural phenomenon every 17 years, you might as well make the most of it. Genius.

Even the reward levels for the Kickstarter that funded their new kitchen were inspired. I pledged $75 and was rewarded with a five stop local pizza crawl stopping at Wheat Penny, Oregon Express, South Park Tavern, Old Scratch and Flying Pizza all on the Pedal Wagon enjoying some cocktails along the way. It was worth every penny.

Brian Johnson, who toured us, was such a terrific host making the evening just as memorable as the activity.

Other rewards included designing a pizza ($100), a professional photo session with pizza (free pizza included, $200), river time with the pizza bandits ($500) on inflatable pizza slices on the Great Miami River, a Pizza Bandit kiosk in your house ($1,100) with no minimum order size, and the deal of the century — one free pizza per week for life ($2,500) which pays for itself in just two years.

Last week another dream was realized with the new Kickstarter kitchen opening for business on Sept. 25 tripling their space and allowing them the ability to get even more creative with an expanded menu.

At the start of the Kickstarter campaign they challenged fans to, “Just imagine a world where you can get Crab Rangoon and Cincinnati Bandit Pie everyday.”

And this week they shared: “It’s here! Crab Rangoon pizza is now on the menu... everyday...forever! You’ll never have to wait again for your delicious Crab Rangoon pizza!”

There’s a reason this is a fan favorite with a hand tossed pizza topped with a cream cheese, green onion, and sesame spread, mozzarella and provolone blend, and real crab meat with crispy wonton and sweet n’ sour added after the bake ($36).

The crab rangoon dream has been realized. And to make the occasion even more special, they are celebrating their five year anniversary in business.

A lot has happened in five years and it’s been great to watch because you can see how much fun Johnson, Burton and Jeffers have had in getting there. The most exciting part to me is there will only be more creativity and excitement and amusements to come.

Some of the changes we’ll see right away — an expanded menu with more of the pizzas fans have long loved as well as calzones, salads, desserts and more added to the mix. There will also be expanded hours, including breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 8 a.m.

The owners wrote in a post detailing information on the opening event: “Thank you to everyone who supported our Kickstarter and to everyone who we’ve met and has supported us since then. It has been a long journey, as we’re also celebrating our 5 year anniversary, and we could not have done it without each and every one of you! Your friendship means the world to us and we cannot wait to share all of this with you very soon and for a very long time!”

These guys are true creatives and innovators in all things including the kitchen. I genuinely can’t wait to see what the next five years bring. Whatever it is it’s sure to be big fun.

What: The Pizza Bandit

Where: at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Menu highlights: Besides crab Rangoon pizza there are more dishes worth seeking out. The Cincinnati Bandit, an 18″ hand-tossed dough with Cincinnati Chili sauce, onions, and hot dogs, with mustard, fine shredded cheddar and oyster crackers after the bake ($33); The Intimidator pizza, an 18″ hand-tossed pie with red sauce, mozzarella and provolone, sausage, bacon, ground beef and potato with Budweiser beer cheese drizzle ($33).

Pro-tip: Just like in the early days online ordering was key, I’m guessing it will be key going forward. Visit https://iamthepizzabandit.square.site to get your order in and be sure you don’t miss out.

More information: iampizzabandit.com

