These 4 things propelled Liberty Center onto a Top 10 best retail experiences list

“This recognition is a proud moment for Liberty Center and for the community we serve,” said John Taylor, senior general manager of Liberty Center.

“Our goal has always been to create more than just a shopping destination. We’ve built a place where experiences happen, connections are made, and memories are created year-round.”

The $350 million center opened 10 years ago on 64 acres at the Interstate 75/Ohio 129 interchange. It has more than 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and entertainment space. There is also about 75,000 square feet of office space, a 240-unit residential complex and a 130-room AC hotel by Marriott.

The magazine highlighted these things in its recognition of the center:

Exclusive first-to-market tenants including Sandbox VR, Cowboy Sally’s, and iFLY

100-plus community events annually, including Sip & Stroll and Monster Mash

A 7.6 million Ohio tax credit awarded last year to expand residential offerings

A 35 percent increase in sales per square foot since 2019

Liberty Center also received the 2017 Commendation Award for new development from the International Council of Shopping Centers annual global awards for U.S. Design and Development.

A Sephora Beauty Studio is set to open in October in an 8,900 square foot development at the corner of Tylers Place Boulevard and Liberty Way. Sephora has more than 360 beauty brands for hair, makeup, skincare, fragrance, and related items.

Sweetgreen is will open its first greater Cincinnati location in the same building this fall – an exact date has not yet been announced. It is a quick-service restaurant uses fresh, organic, locally sourced ingredients, when possible. It has more than 240 locations.

“As Liberty Center continues to grow and expand, we are excited to bring new first-to-market businesses to the community,’’ said John Taylor, general manager of Liberty Center, in a statement.

“The addition of Sweetgreen to Liberty Center’s award-winning restaurant lineup further cements the property as Cincinnati and Dayton’s number one option for dining and entertainment.”

Chain Store Age bills itself as a “leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, both in print and online.”