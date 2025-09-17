Things to do in Dayton area this weekend: Summerfest, Halloween Haunt, EcoFest, Wuffstock and more

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including festivals, film screenings and fall activities.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 19
Location: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Description: The Rotary Club of Dayton presents Dayton Summerfest 2025 with two local bands closing out the summer: crabswithoutlegs plays at 6:30 p.m. and Brass Tracks Band begins at 8 p.m. Food trucks on-site will be The Lumpia Queen and Dirty Chicken.
Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt
When: Sept. 19-21
Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Kings Mills
Description: Kings Island’s annual Halloween Haunt event will return this weekend. However, this year guests will have to purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass to enter the scare mazes. The park will also be closed for a private event until 7 p.m. Saturday.
When: 4-10 p.m. Sept. 19
Location: 103 W. Main St., Fairborn
Description: Featuring free performances from Saint Hellion and Crazy Train: The Ultimate Ozzy Tribute, Hairborn 2025 will celebrate the history of rock music Friday night.
Petty Thieves: A Tribute to Tom Petty
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19
Location: 19 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
Description: The music of rock icon Tom Petty will be performed Friday night by cover band Petty Thieves. The show will begin at 7 p.m. with opening act John Dubuc, followed by the main event at 8 p.m.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 20
Location: 600 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia
Description: The semi-annual Moms’ Mart event will take place Saturday morning in Vandalia. Featuring shoes, books, games, toys, nursery items and more, all proceeds from the sale will benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital.
When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 20
Location: 1900 Park Road, Springfield
Description: Advertised as a “celebration of all things canine,” Wuffstock will feature a variety of pet-friendly food and item vendors, face painting, mascot meet-and-greets, live music and more. Additionally, there will be shows from The Performance Dogs of Ohio at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20
Location: 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Description: Guests will learn about wetland and animal conservation, beekeeping, renewable energy, electric cars and more at this Saturday’s EcoFest event. Visitors will also be able to take part in a variety of interactive activities and try food from various food trucks.
Dayton Art Institute Comedy Tour with Teddy
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Location: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
Description: A part of the Dayton Art Institute’s “Special Interest Tours,” this event will see guests being taken through the museum by local stand up performer Teddy the Comedian, who will be educating visitors as well as entertaining. After the tour, there will be an artmaking experience featuring a complimentary glass of wine.
When: 4-8 p.m. Sept. 20
Location: 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia
Description: The Caesar Ford Ranger Classic is a free event featuring a car show, live music, food trucks and more. Registration for the car show begins at 4 p.m., with judging set for 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
‘Ghostbusters’ screening a the Englewood Cinema
When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20
Location: 320 National Road, unit 21
Description: To kick off the Halloween season, the Englewood Cinema will host a screening of the 1984 horror-themed comedy “Ghostbusters.” Members of the Huber Heights Ghostbusters fan group will attend the event.
