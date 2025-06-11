This week in Dayton arts: 4 key things to know

Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins, a newly minted Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright (“Purpose”), beckons us to reflect not only on high school but the coronavirus pandemic and the omnipresence of death in “The Comeuppance.” His blunt, profane and thought-provoking 2023 dark comedy receives an impactful local premiere as directed by Latrelle Bright for the Human Race Theatre Company.

Prior to fantastic ruminations about the pandemic near the end of this chatty one-act, a 20th high school reunion is of utmost importance. Former members of the “Multi-Ethnic Reject Group” gather on a large, cozy porch (beautifully designed with suburban appeal by Tamara L. Honesty) before the festivities for funny and startling recollections of yesteryear. However some members are stuck in the past without any intention of letting go of it, or better yet, extending grace to those who have.

Bright’s entertaining, cohesive cast features: Darnell Pierre Benjamin, in an authoritative Human Race debut, delivers a love-hate portrayal of Emilio, the group’s talkative, overbearing and insensitive ringleader who has mastered the art of being nice-nasty; Annie Pesch as good-natured Ursula, the group’s mediator coping with physical ailments yet determined to keep everyone united; Erin Eva Butcher in a lovely, understated portrayal of complex Caitlin who wants Emilio to recognize who she is — not who she used to be; Lipica Shah as feisty doctor Kristina; Rico Romalus Parker in a very physical, vulnerable portrayal of Kristina’s cousin Francisco coping with post-traumatic stress having served in Afghanistan; and delightful Andrew Ian Adams heard only in gentle, humorous voiceover as no-show Simon.

Jacobs-Jenkins smartly dials back the stinging attitudes and accusations to poignantly remind us to be thankful for surviving the plague of five years ago. Weren’t we better humans then? Whether it’s been five years or 20, it’s never too late to treasure the kindness of strangers — or be grateful for memories.

Performances continue through June 15 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Sunday is also a special Parents’ Day out performance. Tickets are $10-$54. Call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org. Patrons are advised the play is rated R which includes adult language.

‘Belonging Project’ reading at Loft Theatre

Vignettes from “The Belonging Project” will be presented June 17 at the Loft Theatre of the Human Race Theatre Company.

Presented by the Charles F. Kettering Foundation, the reading will be performed by actors associated with the Human Race Theatre and directed by Human Race Theatre Artistic Director Emily N. Wells.

“The Belonging Project” explores how Daytonians experience life in their communities based on their race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion or any of the other ways that people mark differences. These stories, shared by participants in listening sessions convened by the Human Race Theatre Company, will form the basis for a play written by Sierra Leone, artist-in-residence at the Charles F. Kettering Foundation.

Following the performance, audience members will be asked to offer their feedback on the depictions of belonging — or exclusion — in Dayton.

“The stories of belonging and exclusion in these vignettes illustrate that we are still working on creating communities where everyone is included — and that includes the audience,” said Joni Doherty, Kettering senior program officer for Democracy and the Arts, in a press release. “At the end of the reading, everyone present is invited to share their perspectives.”

She also stressed the importance of inclusivity in democracy.

“In an inclusive democracy, everyone belongs,” Doherty said. “This is an ideal we have not yet realized, a work in progress. That’s why the Kettering Foundation created this project in partnership with The Human Race Theatre and Sierra Leone.”

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. at The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St, and is free and open to the public. A reception with light snacks will be hosted by the foundation prior to the reading. Space is limited. You must sent your RSVP by email to democracyandthearts@kettering.org in order to attend.

Dayton Dance Initiative returns with ‘CoLab II’

Dayton Dance Initiative, now in its seventh season, returns with “CoLab II” June 20 and 21.

Organizers describe the event as a “fusion of Dayton’s most vibrant multidisciplinary artists, coming together to ignite the stage with six brand-new, original dance works featuring live and original music, costume design, film, creative non-fiction, dramaturgy and more.”

Under the artistic direction of Jennifer Sydor, the lineup includes dancers, choreographers and artists from Dayton Ballet, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company 2, Wright State University, Cincinnati Ballet Academy and the University of Dayton among others.

This season’s dance artists are Harry Broadbent, Megan Flynn, Jonathan Oliver-Foster, Gracie Harper, Jonathan Harris, Isaac Jones, Stevie Lamblin, Patrick Lennon, Emily Luria, KC Lyphout, Claire Mitchell, Macy Perry, Francisco Rivera, Belle Urben and Jalen Williams.

This season’s artistic collaborators are Jo Baudendistel, Kimberly Borst, Gibbons String Quartet, Hannah Kasper, Kisa Li, Karen Maner and Madeline Smith.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets start at $40. For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Dayton Society of Artists’ latest exhibition approaches final weekend

You have until June 21 to check out “PEACE TALKS” and “Sisters,” the latest exhibition from the Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High Street.

“PEACE TALKS” is the DSA’s annual spring juried exhibition. This year’s exhibition was juried by Daniel Esquivia Zapata, an Afro-Colombian artist and educator.

The exhibition reflects on Dayton’s historic role in international diplomacy, specifically, the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords, and explores the ongoing complexities of peace on both a global and personal scale.

“Artists were invited to examine how peace is achieved, maintained, challenged, and sometimes lost, offering timely reflections through a variety of mediums,” noted organizers in a press release.

Suzi Hyden’s “Sisters,” a solo exhibition, honors the resilience of women through cyanotype and rust-dyed textile works.

Hyden uses the eco-friendly cyanotype process on rust-dyed, repurposed vintage clothing, combined with symbolic botanical imagery, to create deeply personal and evocative works.

“Inspired by females who have preceded us, each vintage gown represents a timeless woman, each with her distinct experiences and memories, personalities and strengths,” organizers noted.

The exhibitions will conclude with a Closing Reception and Artist Talk from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21. Hyden will present an artist talk reflecting on the “Sisters” exhibition. Complimentary snacks and wine will be available. The event is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 12 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information visit daytondsa.org.

