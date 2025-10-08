This week in Dayton arts: DCDC honors MLK, Visual Voices exhibit explores Black life and NEON celebrates Filmmaker Carol Trevino

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, the internationally acclaimed troupe rooted in the African American experience, opens its 57th season Oct. 25-26 at the Victoria Theatre.

Titled “Reflections,” the evening will feature the world premiere of “Promised Land,” which is inspired by a speech that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave to more than 6,200 people at the University of Dayton’s Fieldhouse on Nov. 29, 1964. The speech took place just weeks after he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and months after Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

This collaborative work, which will incorporate spoken word, is choreographed by DCDC Chief Executive and Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs, daughter of DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden, DCDC Associate Artistic Director and Dancer Artist Qarrianne Blayr and DCDC Rehearsal Director and Dancer Artist Countess V. Winfrey.

Commissioned by the Kettering Foundation, “Promised Land” is a complex yet accessible piece that “uses the language of contemporary dance to explore themes of perseverance, hope and the ongoing pursuit of equality,” according to press notes.

In his speech Dr. King told the crowd that Blacks “have come a long, long way but we have a long, long way to go.” Winfrey finds great relevancy in King’s cautionary reminder from more than 60 years ago.

“I can see how present his speech still is,” she said. “It is poignant to recognize that his message is probably one we will hear forever. I think there will always be justice and injustice, fair and unfair. Even though these topics show up different today there are a lot of parallels.”

She was also moved collaboratively to emphasize the speech as a call to action within the dance.

“If people don’t really decide to follow through on their efforts than those efforts are just an idea — not action," Winfrey said. “It’s important to do the communal work it takes to create a better world even in the midst of other leaders in the world who are trying to insert chaos. I hope this (work) inspires people to ask how they can contribute to creating a world they would like to live in, which is seemingly hard to get to due to all of the injustices.”

Credit: BRIANA SNYDER Credit: BRIANA SNYDER

Casting was a priority for the creators as well particularly in terms of emotional resonance.

“We wanted artists in the room we felt could connect emotionally pretty quickly and who are already doing personal work in understanding where they are in the racial and spiritual climate of America now,” Blayr said. “We wanted dancers who are willing to bear themselves. We wanted dancers who are willing to understand that we would be talking through some rough concepts about race and dive as deep as we can in order to get closest to the truth as (Dr. King) was talking about.”

The program also includes the Dayton premiere of Amy Hall Garner’s “Splendor,” a celebration of community and the joy of movement. First created for DCDC and Paul Taylor Dance Company at this year’s American Dance Festival, this collaborative work reflects the relationship between the two companies since their acclaimed 2016 performance of Donald McKayle’s “Rainbow Round My Shoulder” at Lincoln Center.

Also featured is “On the Wings of Angels,” an athletic, stirring tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen choreographed by Sir Warren Spears. “The work follows seven young men — hopeful and determined to serve their country with dignity and patriotism — as they train, dream, bond and ultimately take flight," according to press notes.

Guided by the theme of “Dancing in Our Light,” DCDC is excited to showcase a reflective tone this season.

“This entire season explores reflections,” said Blunden-Diggs in a press statement. “Too often we run from our past, but our history reflects who we are today, and our present must illuminate where we’re headed tomorrow.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $19.50-$34. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org/reflections.

Collaborative Visual Voices exhibit showcases Black expression

EbonNia Gallery, Black Palette Art Gallery and the Springfield Museum of Art are collaborating on the Visual Voices exhibit “BLACK LIFE As Subject MATTER III,” continuing through Nov. 28 at EbonNia Gallery.

Presented by SHANGO: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture, the exhibit allows artists to select any aspect of the Black experience as possible subject matter for his or her artistic expression.

“America and the world are going through social, political and economic changes that impact everyone alive today and the multitude yet unborn,” organizers said in a press statement. “People of African descent, people of color around the globe and the many concerned and well-meaning people from other cultures are joined together in search of solutions for age-old problems that have hindered achieving a fair and just society. Artists are lending their vision and creativity to the struggle.”

How to go: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday at the EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton. An Artist Reception will take place from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 12 at EboNia Gallery. This exhibit will also be on display at the Springfield Museum of Art in 2026 (dates to be determined) with additional programming and activities. The Black Palette Art Gallery is located at 1139 W. Third St. For more information, call 937-223-2290 or visit bingdavisartstudio.org.

The NEON to host celebration in memory of Wright State graduate Carol Trevino

The life and legacy of Wright State University Motion Pictures graduate Carol Trevino will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at The NEON followed by a reception at noon at Dublin Pub.

Trevino’s family, friends and former classmates will gather to celebrate Trevino’s 50th birthday 18 years after her death on Feb. 13, 2007 as a result of an automobile accident in Shreveport, La, leaving behind her son and two daughters.

“In imagining this event, I was driven by the idea of sharing Carol’s journey as an artist with her now adult children,” said classmate Ian Cook, a Wright State Motion Pictures graduate who has worked on numerous projects with comedian Dave Chappelle and filmmakers Steven Bognar and the late Julia Reichert. “Her love for her children and family is woven into her films, and this seemed like a perfect opportunity to have them watch these works and learn more about Carol through the eyes of her peers.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Trevino, daughter of Cordelia and the late Richard Hill, attended Wright State from 2001-2006, graduating with honors. In addition to honing her voice at Wright State as a filmmaker, choosing to attend college in her mid-20s after being married and becoming a mother, she served as an adjunct with Dayton Public Schools teaching Film Studies at Colonel White High School.

In 2018 her classmate and friend Hannah Beachler (“Black Panther”) established a scholarship in her name eligible to a female, junior or senior majoring in Motion Pictures at Wright State. One year later Beachler mentioned Trevino when she accepted the Academy Award for best production design.

“The impact of Carol’s life on those around her was profound,” Cook said. “Her wisdom, enthusiasm and joy in making films is a gift worth celebrating.”

The NEON is located at 130 E. Fifth St. The Dublin Pub is located at 300 Wayne Avenue.