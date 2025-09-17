This weekend’s Summerfest sends off season with free concerts

The Rotary Club of Dayton hosted the first Summerfest at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Bands featured in this gallery are as follows: Dayton Funk All-Stars and the Doug Hart Band. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Rotary Club of Dayton hosted the first Summerfest at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Bands featured in this gallery are as follows: Dayton Funk All-Stars and the Doug Hart Band. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Lifestyles
By
0 minutes ago
X

Summer isn’t over yet, and the Rotary Club of Dayton will host one more event this weekend to say farewell to warm weather and sunny days.

Attended by more than 2,000 people last year, Dayton Summerfest 2025 will be6-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Levitt Pavilion. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Rotary Club of Dayton Foundation, which donates to various charities in the area.

ExploreSee also: 2025 fall festivals across the Dayton region

“We launched Dayton Summerfest to unite Daytonians in community and celebrate the end of summer,” said Kim Bramlage, former club president and lead planner for the event. “Last year was a lot of fun and this year is shaping up to be even better! We hope you will come out and join us to close out the summer in style.”

The Rotary Club of Dayton hosted the first Summerfest at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Bands featured in this gallery are as follows: Dayton Funk All-Stars and the Doug Hart Band. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Two free concerts will be the main attractions of the event. The first of these, scheduled for 6:30-7:45 p.m., will feature Crabswithoutlegs.

Inspired by Earth, Wind and Fire and similar artists, this neo-soul-fusion band has won several music competitions across the Dayton area.

Brass Tracks Band, the event’s other headlining act, will take the stage from 8-9:30 p.m. Their setlist will be comprised of the top hits from bands such as Tower of Power, Chicago and Stevie Wonder.

Aside from the performances, Summerfest will also feature a variety of vendors for visitors to check out. These include Children’s Historical Publishing, Miami Valley Meals, Discover Classical and more.

Guests will also be able to purchase food at the event from the Dirty Chicken and The Lumpia Queen food trucks.

How to go

What: Dayton Summerfest 2025

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19

Location: 134 S. Main St., Dayton

More info: daytonrotary.com

In Other News
1
Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Summerfest, Halloween Haunt...
2
‘Paintball Country’ corn maze added to Fall Festival at Niederman...
3
Release of iPhone 17 comes with great anticipation — especially in Ohio
4
We checked out a current Dayton Society of Artists exhibit a reader...
5
Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s new conductor brings a fresh...

About the Author

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.