This weekend’s Summerfest sends off season with free concerts

“We launched Dayton Summerfest to unite Daytonians in community and celebrate the end of summer,” said Kim Bramlage, former club president and lead planner for the event. “Last year was a lot of fun and this year is shaping up to be even better! We hope you will come out and join us to close out the summer in style.”

Two free concerts will be the main attractions of the event. The first of these, scheduled for 6:30-7:45 p.m., will feature Crabswithoutlegs.

Inspired by Earth, Wind and Fire and similar artists, this neo-soul-fusion band has won several music competitions across the Dayton area.

Brass Tracks Band, the event’s other headlining act, will take the stage from 8-9:30 p.m. Their setlist will be comprised of the top hits from bands such as Tower of Power, Chicago and Stevie Wonder.

Aside from the performances, Summerfest will also feature a variety of vendors for visitors to check out. These include Children’s Historical Publishing, Miami Valley Meals, Discover Classical and more.

Guests will also be able to purchase food at the event from the Dirty Chicken and The Lumpia Queen food trucks.

