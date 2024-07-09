Tickets to Dayton Performing Arts Alliance performances go on sale soon

“At DPAA, our fundamental conviction is that the arts are for everyone,” said Patrick Nugent, DPAA President and CEO, at the season announcement press conference. “Our driving purpose is to inspire as many people as we can of every generation and background to fall in love with the performing arts. Our burning imperative is to include more and more people in unique, memorable, artistic and social experiences that bring joy, wonder and deep satisfaction to everyone who enjoys them.”

The season is particularly celebratory as it marks DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman’s 30th anniversary. Johannes Brahms’ energetic “Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98″ will launch the DPO slate Sept. 13-14 on a program that features acclaimed violinist Chad Hoopes, who has wowed DPO audiences since he was 15. Hoopes will perform Igor Stravinksy’s joyful “Violin Concerto in D.”

The Dayton Opera will open its season Sept. 21-22 with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “South Pacific,” which will be staged in collaboration with Wright State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts with the DPO performing the gorgeously tuneful score. Dayton Opera is also proud to bring back Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” for the holidays and close its season April 4 and 6, 2025 with Giuseppe Verdi’s opulent “Aida” featuring choreography by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Associate Artistic Director Crystal Michelle.

The Dayton Ballet’s season is the first chosen in its entirety by Brandon Ragland, who became the company’s artistic director in August 2023. The season opens Oct. 18-20 with Robert Curran’s “Coppélia” and will close May 9-11, 2025 with the diverse “Pointes of View,” an evening of neo-classical and contemporary works from George Balanchine, Andrea Schermoly, Sanjay Saverimuttu and a world premiere from DCDC Associate Artistic Director Qarrianne Blayr.

For more information including pricing and the full slate of shows, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.