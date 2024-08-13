Tippapalooza celebrates 12th year of supporting local music

This year’s festival features performances from the New Old-Fashioned, Tyler Cochran Trio, Freya’s Felines and Colin Richards and Spare Change.

In 2017, Americana rockers the New Old-Fashioned played what Tippapalooza organizer Bill Wendel called an “epic, legendary” show, so he says the festival is thrilled to have them back.

The Tyler Cochran Trio combines the soul of the blues with the mentality of jazz. This will be the trio’s first time on the Tippapalooza stage.

Freya’s Felines, “earthy cat-rock from Dayton, Ohio” is also new to this festival’s lineup, although member Kyleen Downes played the Tippapalooza winter songwriter showcase, a supplement to the summer festival, back in March 2020.

Psychedelic blues band Colin Richards and Spare Change will also be making its Tippapalooza debut, but it will be Colin Richards’ second appearance at the festival.

“In our early days, Colin Richards played and I think he was maybe a 13- or 14-year-old kid at the time,” said Wendel. “Now he’s got his own band. He records his own music and tours around regionally. We’re super thrilled that he’s living his dream, and we’re happy that he’s coming back to Tippapalooza.”

Local music superfan Art Jipson (aka Dr. J) will be emceeing this year’s festival. Jipson has been the host of the weekly Your Tuesday Afternoon Alternative on WUDR radio since 2004, and can often be seen in the first few rows of local music venues, singing along to whoever’s on stage.

“Art is an amazing individual,” Wendel said. “He is a guy that I always see out at shows, and I know he’s always promoting local music on his radio show.”

With Tippapalooza being a festival that advocates for local talent, it makes sense that someone like Art Jipson — or past Tippapalooza hosts like WYSO DJs Juliet Fromholt and Evan Miller — would be called upon for the task.

“During the pandemic, I used to say on the radio that music unites us when we can’t be together,” Jipson said. “Music still unites us. So for me, being able to contribute in some small way to a great event like this... it’s really a privilege to be able to participate.”

Tippapalooza started in 2012 as a way for Bill Wendel’s garage band to have a place to play in front of an audience. And that’s what the festival was in those formative years: amateur bands (Wendel’s words) playing together for the fun of it.

“After it started gaining some momentum, we got some money so we could actually hire bands,” said Wendel, who is also the talent scout for the festival. “There’s tons of talent in this area, and we want to do our part to help promote that. We want to shine the light on local bands that we think are great and need exposure.”

Up until a few years ago, the festival was held at a park just outside of town. The organizers eventually got permission from the city of Tipp to block off part of a downtown street — a move that has increased awareness and foot traffic.

Wendel describes Tipp City from how it appears from the highway — with chain restaurants, name brand signs, etc. — and then what it’s like in the city’s historic district, where the festival takes place: no massive chains or neon lights, just mom-and-pop shops and local bars.

How Wendel describes his city is also what makes Tippapalooza music festival so special: its focus on supporting local musicians, and area nonprofits in the process, keeps everything in the community.

“People who show up for the first time typically say to me, ‘this was awesome,’” Wendel said. “I think it’s important that people give local music a shot… everybody that comes has fun.”

He says on a good year the festival pulls 500 plus attendees.

The upcoming festival is in partnership with Tipp City’s Chaffee’s Brewhouse, which will be vending beer, wine and liquor. Four food trucks are also committed to attend.

Proceeds from Tippapalooza 2024 will be donated to the Dream Pet Rescue, which strives to improve the lives of homeless pets in local county shelters.

“Giving something back to the community has always been a part of what we’ve wanted to do,” Wendel said. “We’ve also curated a good lineup this year, as I think we do every year.”

How to go

What: Tippapalooza Music Festival

When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Second Street, Tipp City

Cost: $10 advance, $15 at the door

Tickets: tippapalooza.com