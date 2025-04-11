Unique places to stay in Dayton area include mansions, cabins — and even an Underground Railroad stop

Last year, there were more than 490 million stays at rental properties around the world booked through Airbnb alone, according to a 2025 Statista report.
The online travel market is enormous, and the Dayton region plays a role in that. The market is home to many unique places to stay overnight, and folks coming from around the world to the May 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly event might want to consider some of these interesting locations that break away from the norms of hotels.
The Dayton Daily News took a look at listings on Airbnb to find some truly unique options for people visiting the area. Here’s what we found:
🏘️Rivulet House
Location: Dayton
Size: Four guests: Two bedrooms, one bathroom
More info: Featuring a patio and balcony, the Rivulet House is a 98-year-old cottage near the Dayton International Airport. The venue is also located along the Stillwater River, and guests may catch a glimpse at the local wildlife who call it home. Guests can also fish in the river, or book a kayaking trip with information provided by the owner.
🏘️Luxury Oregon District Home with Heated Pool
Credit: Contirbuted
Credit: Contirbuted
Location: Dayton
Size: 14 guests, four bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
More info: Right in the heart of downtown Dayton, this building’s exterior features the antique style homes in the Oregon District are famous for. Each room is also decorated to fit a unique color scheme. There are several amenities on the property, including a heated pool, fire pit and a space for outdoor dining.
🏘️Oregon District Cozy Downtown Townhome
Credit: Contirbuted
Credit: Contirbuted
Location: Dayton
Size: Four guests: one bedroom, one bathroom
More info: A guest house connected to the previous property, this venue is geared for smaller group sizes. However, it still offers the unique décor and location of the main house.
🏘️Peaceful retreat in heart of Dayton with fenced yard
Location: Dayton
Size: Seven guests: three bedrooms, one bathroom
More info: This rustic home in Dayton features a unique architectural style, alongside a private backyard for guests.
🏘️Lighthouse Lane Retreat
Location: Xenia
Size: Six guests: three bedrooms, one bath
More info: This 1800s cottage, built on a land grant given to a Revolutionary War veteran, was formally a stop on the Underground Railroad. This venue also features direct access to the Miami Valley Bike Trail system, the largest network of paved trails in the U.S. Guests can request to use provided bikes as well as a boat for the nearby pond. The property does allow for catch-and-release fishing.
🏘️Harmony Farm Life
Credit: Contirbuted
Credit: Contirbuted
Location: Tipp City
Size: Two guests: one bedroom, one bathroom
More info: Located on a farm just outside of Tipp City, this unique venue offers two studio apartment for guests, each with its own amenities. Additionally, the downstairs unit opens to a deck and the upstairs unit opens to a balcony. The property is also nearby several hiking trails, an outdoor grill and a lake where guests can swim or use the provided paddleboat.
🏘️The Mansion on Monument Avenue
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Location: Dayton
Size: 14 guests: five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
More info: The famous mansion located down the street from RiverScape MetroPark has been converted into a home for short-term stays. Guests can rent out one of this large venue’s three suites individually, or as a bundle. The home’s gym, lounge and lobby are available to guests, but are a shared space with others.
🏘️Oregon District Apartment
Location: Dayton
Size: Six guests: three bedrooms, one bathroom
More info: Another venue located in Dayton’s Oregon District, this historic home was built in 1862, before being refurbished in the 1990s. Guests have access to the entire upper floor and backyard. This venue also features complimentary tea and coffee in the morning.
🏘️The Woodland Hideaway
Location: Urbana
Size: 14 guests: four bedrooms, 3.5 baths
More info: Located on a 45-acre property, this large log cabin fits up to 14 guests in its four bedrooms. Guests are also able to camp in the nearby woods, and those who sign a form with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are able to bow hunt on the property.
WHAT’S MISSING?
Know of a unique vacation rental property we should add? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com.
About the Author