Unique places to stay in Dayton area include mansions, cabins — and even an Underground Railroad stop

The Dayton Daily News took a look at listings on Airbnb to find some truly unique options for people visiting the area. Here’s what we found:

Location: Dayton

Size: Four guests: Two bedrooms, one bathroom

More info: Featuring a patio and balcony, the Rivulet House is a 98-year-old cottage near the Dayton International Airport. The venue is also located along the Stillwater River, and guests may catch a glimpse at the local wildlife who call it home. Guests can also fish in the river, or book a kayaking trip with information provided by the owner.

Credit: Contributed

Location: Dayton

Size: 14 guests, four bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

More info: Right in the heart of downtown Dayton, this building’s exterior features the antique style homes in the Oregon District are famous for. Each room is also decorated to fit a unique color scheme. There are several amenities on the property, including a heated pool, fire pit and a space for outdoor dining.

Credit: Contributed

Location: Dayton

Size: Four guests: one bedroom, one bathroom

More info: A guest house connected to the previous property, this venue is geared for smaller group sizes. However, it still offers the unique décor and location of the main house.

Location: Dayton

Size: Seven guests: three bedrooms, one bathroom

More info: This rustic home in Dayton features a unique architectural style, alongside a private backyard for guests.

Location: Xenia

Size: Six guests: three bedrooms, one bath

More info: This 1800s cottage, built on a land grant given to a Revolutionary War veteran, was formally a stop on the Underground Railroad. This venue also features direct access to the Miami Valley Bike Trail system, the largest network of paved trails in the U.S. Guests can request to use provided bikes as well as a boat for the nearby pond. The property does allow for catch-and-release fishing.

Credit: Contributed

Location: Tipp City

Size: Two guests: one bedroom, one bathroom

More info: Located on a farm just outside of Tipp City, this unique venue offers two studio apartment for guests, each with its own amenities. Additionally, the downstairs unit opens to a deck and the upstairs unit opens to a balcony. The property is also nearby several hiking trails, an outdoor grill and a lake where guests can swim or use the provided paddleboat.

Credit: Contributed

Location: Dayton

Size: 14 guests: five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

More info: The famous mansion located down the street from RiverScape MetroPark has been converted into a home for short-term stays. Guests can rent out one of this large venue’s three suites individually, or as a bundle. The home’s gym, lounge and lobby are available to guests, but are a shared space with others.

Location: Dayton

Size: Six guests: three bedrooms, one bathroom

More info: Another venue located in Dayton’s Oregon District, this historic home was built in 1862, before being refurbished in the 1990s. Guests have access to the entire upper floor and backyard. This venue also features complimentary tea and coffee in the morning.

Location: Urbana

Size: 14 guests: four bedrooms, 3.5 baths

More info: Located on a 45-acre property, this large log cabin fits up to 14 guests in its four bedrooms. Guests are also able to camp in the nearby woods, and those who sign a form with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are able to bow hunt on the property.

WHAT’S MISSING?

Know of a unique vacation rental property we should add? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com.