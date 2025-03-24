As warm weather arrives, here are things to do outside in the Dayton region

Breaking: Dayton City Commission meet the candidates forum tonight

Arts & Entertainment
By
1 hour ago
X

It’s spring in the Miami Valley, which means outdoor activities have become available. Whether its outdoor museums, the many parks in the area or the largest paved trail network in the country, here is a guide to several outdoor activities in the Dayton area:

🌼Aullwood Trolls

Danish artist Thomas Dambo, his international crew and some dedicated volunteers have created an entire family of trolls at Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm. The trolls will live there on a permanent basis. CONTRIBUTED

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday

Location: 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton

More info: One of the Dayton area’s most unique attractions are Bo, Bodil and Bibbi, the three trolls who made Aullwood Audubon their home. Created by Thomas Dambo, these giant wooden sculptures are placed along a 90-minute path throughout the park. Alongside the family, guests can also view their giant nest. Access to these sculptures are included with park admission.

🌼Miami Valley Trails

Recreational enthusiasts enjoy the Great Miami Riverway in downtown Dayton.

Credit: Brent Anslinger

Credit: Brent Anslinger

Location: Trail map can be found online

More info: Miami Valley Trails is the largest paved trail network in the United States, with over 350 miles of paths. Many of these trails pass right through the Dayton area, including the Stillwater River Trail, Great Miami River Trail, Creekside trail, Dayton-Kettering Connector and more. These paths are popular for running, walking and biking and take guests through various cities and landmarks. For those looking to rent a bike, the network’s website has various recommendations across the Miami Valley.

🌼Carillon Historical Park

Carillon Historical Park in Dayton's annual Rail Festival.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

More info: Across 65 acres, Carillon Historical Park tells the history of Dayton with interactive exhibits, recreations of early Ohio settlements, a miniature railroad and more. Guests can also climb a tower topped with an over 100-year-old clock to get a view of the park or explore the walking paths on its Moraine Trails.

🌼Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas

Springfield City Commission is considering expanding the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area to include as far south as the Clark State Performing Arts Center and north toward the Veterans Park area. The city’s DORA allows patrons to purchase alcohol in specified cups and walk in the designated areas. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

More info: Many cities across Ohio have created Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas, where those age 21 and older are able to freely carry their alcoholic beverages within its borders. Cities within the Miami Valley with a DORA program include Dayton, Hamilton, Springboro, Troy, Springfield, Tipp City, Eaton and more. Each city’s DORA features its own times and regulations, and those interested in participating can visit Ohio.gov for more information.

🌼SunWatch National Historic Landmark and Archaeological Site

The SunWatch National Historic Landmark and Archeological Site.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday through Friday.

Location: 2301 River Road, Dayton

More info: First discovered in the 1960s by amateur archaeologists, the SunWatch Village is the site of an 800-year-old settlement built by Fort Ancient Native Americans. The site was almost destroyed by a planned expansion of a nearby water treatment planet, but was saved with help from the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. Since then, the site has opened to the public and the village was partially rebuilt, with five structures being reconstructed on their original locations. The site also features an interpretive center, where guests can view authentic artifacts found in the village.

🌼Oakes Quarry Park

Oakes Quarry Park in Fairborn. Photo by Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily

Location: 1267 E. Xenia Drive, Fairborn

More info: As the title suggests, this park was once an operating limestone quarry before being sold in the 1990s. This makes for a unique hiking spot, as several trails take guests up and down the quarry wall, the top of which provides a wide view of the park. The rocky landscape is also home to many art pieces, animals and fossils excavated by the mining.

🌼The Narrows Reserve

Beavercreek resident and Greene County Parks & Trails volunteer Ken Bish leads a group of hikers at the Narrows Reserve, Beavercreek. Contributed photo by Greene County Parks and Trails.

Location: 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

More info: With more than six miles of trail to explore, the Narrows Reserve in Beavercreek is filled with dense woods and open meadows to run, walk or hike through. The park also runs alongside the Little Miami River, and guests can kayak or canoe on it. The Narrows Reserve also contains an aviary filled with raptors and beehives maintained by the Greene County Beekeepers Association.

