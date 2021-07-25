United Rehabilitation Services helps the disabled

Here’s what they need

Art supplies and activities for both children and adults: construction and watercolor paper, card stock, colored pencils, crayons, markers, glue sticks, stickers, watercolor paints, board games and books (educational, fiction and nonfiction).

Sensory items: Playdoh and Playdoh toys like rolling pins and cookie cutters, bubble pop sensory fidget toys, knob puzzles, water beads, sand, shaving cream, rice, food coloring, dried beans, building sets and take apart toys.

Cleaning supplies and personal care items: spray bottles, bleach, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and diapers (all sizes).

Donations can be delivered by appointment only to 4710 Old Troy Pike at Needmore Road in Dayton. Contact Kailey Yeakley at kyeakley@ursdayton.org or 937-853-5464 to make arrangements. Visit URS’ electronic Wish List on Amazon by going to ursdayton.org/give and clicking on In-Kind Donation for a list of specific items you can purchase and donate to the center.

Other ways you can help: If you are interested in volunteering at URS, please contact Jackie Lee at jlee@ursdayton.org or 937-853-5433. At this time volunteers are helping outside with landscaping such as mulching, weeding and mowing. For more information about URS’ programs including how you can be a monthly donor, go to ursdayton.org.

Nice feedback!

“Your article has been amazing for us,” writes Holly Clawson of the cat rescue, LiFeline. “We have gotten supplies, food, detergent, and several other things because of it. It is truly a blessing and we can’t thank you enough.”

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.