‘We wanted to try something new’: Springfield Arts Council to offer performance-themed holiday festival

The event is a fundraiser with proceeds to go toward various SAC operations.

SAC is reenergized with a new executive director in Krissy Brown and fresh programs along with its established ones, so its executive committee and staff are using the momentum to get creative and join in on another local tradition.

“We wanted to try something new and it was a good opportunity to contribute to Holiday in the City and use a new event space. It’s going to be a good time,” said Annie Nereng, SAC executive committee president.

As the SAC’s Summer Arts Festival is perhaps what it’s most known for in the community, Nereng said this is a chance to showcase its other offerings, including the Youth Arts Ambassadors program for students with theatrical interests.

The Ambassadors just did a successful production of “Sweeney Todd” and will do music from that and other upcoming shows. Nereng, who has performed in Summer Arts Festival shows and Clark State College theatre arts program shows, will sing a duet with Brown, who became SAC executive director on Nov. 1.

The event will also introduce new programs including the BrightLight series aimed at bringing performing arts into local classrooms; the Penguin Project, which encourages students with developmental disabilities to get involved in theater; and the Poetry Out Loud competition.

Off the stage, there will be plenty to do including photos with Santa, a holiday-themed photo booth, kids’ crafts and raffles including a 50/50 and New Year’s Eve gift basket.

Attendees can choose from savoring a cocktail at the cash bar or sipping a hot cocoa or cider. Festive holiday attire is also encouraged.

Nereng is also enthused to use the Metropolis venue, one of the area’s newest event spaces and for the community will join SAC for their new event.

“We hope this is a supplement to everything else going on downtown to share great entertainment where we feature talented people we’re proud of,” she said.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/SpringfieldArtsCouncil.