West Carrollton restaurant El Meson innovates, changes with the times

“We feel blessed to be able to say that all of them continue to influence our menus and our philosophy,” said Bill Castro, partner and co-owner of the restaurant. “Food should be art, unique and change with every interpretation of season and ingredients. We have learned to think that processed foods, drive-through and buffets are satisfying and a value. This is not the case for cultures we have had the honor to visit.”

Castro says years of these incredible travels continue to contribute vision and flavor that goes much deeper than what they would offer otherwise.

“We see the pride of local dishes, enjoyed by not only those that live in these cities, but the tourists that are also willing to try more out of their comfort zones. In 47 years of family business, we are always changing and evolving — sometimes it might not be a permanent addition, but we always feel that we want to contribute from what the world has to offer,” said Castro.

“El Meson offered three trips in 2024 with as many as 35 travelers to as quaint as a smaller group of 20. The success is only able to be told by those that were part of these magical memories because a picture can only tell a very short story. The love, respect and memories are how a group can travel together and come home and can’t wait for our reunions to see everyone.”

And it’s not just new friendships that made it through customs on these trips, it’s new recipes and fresh culinary inspiration.

Montaditos from Spain are new, garlic shrimp Po Boy, Spanish charcuterie. A Spanish sandwich with fried calamari and aïoli garlic mayo can also be found on the menu. There’s also a Central American version of chicken Tinga with queso sauce and guacamole topped with crunched up tortillas. From Portugal they took inspiration from the preparations of octopus that were savored and appreciated.

As far as restaurants taking diners on trips to exotic locals, El Meson is the exception, not the rule.

“I do not know of any other restaurants doing trips like this,” said Castro. “It is not an easy task to show travelers the world, and for them to trust you that what you offer is over and above the experiences that cruise ships or major travel companies can (provide). What is special is the details of the hotels, the guides, the restaurants, the cultural exchange and the philosophy of wineries, and of course, selecting restaurants that are still the vibrant part of any village, town or city.

“We feel honored walking into someone’s seventh-generation family restaurant and eating what they feel most proud about. Culture, recipes and their momma’s cooking,” he said.

Castro has seen firsthand that there is an almost insatiable appetite for special dining and food experiences since the pandemic. He’s also seen less hunger for the business that was his restaurant’s bread and butter prior to COVID.

“Happy hours used to be a way to offer working people a discounted social hour after work,” said Castro. “As you know many people work from home or have also become very guarded on who they socialize with. Parents need to get home right after work for the kids and their activities. So that after work social hour to celebrate the closing of a deal or contract is non-existent now. What I do see now is retirees coming in for lunch on one of our 10 for $10 item menu specials, but enjoying a cocktail or two with lunch versus the lunch crowd that we so miss with a one hour lunch break from so many corporate offices.”

The restaurant still features a happy hour Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Congo bar with specialty cocktails like their margaritas for $7, but it’s clear business has changed a lot in a short amount of time. Always one to innovate, El Meson has embraced change and chosen to innovate and refresh. They have started offering cooking classes, most recently a Croatian cooking class featuring a demonstration, a meal featuring Croatian lamb peka, Mlinci pasta, pogacha bread, and Croatian apple strudel. Interactive trivia has always been implemented. Castro says they are planning to offer cooking classes monthly.

On Sunday, Dec. 15 they will host a chocolate and champagne tasting, with tickets going on sale at the beginning of December.

It’s not just events they are looking to reinvigorate and launch. They have set sail with Sunday holiday brunches which start at 11 a.m. and feature a “boozy happy hour” at the bar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brunch dishes include chorizo and egg flatbread ($15 for a half and $22 for a full), a Belgian triple berry waffle ($12), Dulce de Leche strudel (48), a breakfast omelet pie ($16), classic eggs Benedict ($15) and more. And with cocktails like their tropical mango Mojito at the ready, it’s sure to be festive and create a flavorful vibe.

As in years past, the restaurant will be open for Thanksgiving from noon to 5 p.m. with a wide variety of holiday dishes they have become known for this time of year — tequila marinated turkey, jalapeño cranberry salad, chorizo stuffing, Mexican roasted corn and butterscotch squares as well as classics like paella and tortilla soup. They will also have carryout pre-order meals available as single servings or party packs. The cutoff to get a pick-up order in is 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Castro says they expect to serve 400 people in the restaurant, so be sure to call ahead to inquire about reservations. In addition to holiday reservations, he says holiday parties are also filling up fast for their private rooms.

El Meson’s entire journey in the restaurant industry has centered around embracing change and innovating. It started out in the late 1970s as a small pizza parlor and has grown, expanded and pioneered in the nearly five decades since. Castro says they are inspired to bring new opportunities and ideas to the table as often as possible.

“The need to continuously bring foods and traditions that inspire us is the responsibility of any restaurant. Many restaurants that are closing have not changed for decades,” said Castro. “For us to offer these dishes, we need to give confidence to the diner to try a new menu option.”

HOW TO GO

What: El Meson

Where: 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton

More information: 937-859-8229 or elmeson.net