Westcott House in Springfield, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is training new tour volunteers

“The dedicated Westcott staff provide docents a solid foundation of knowledge and training and encourage them to research and incorporate material to make their tour their own,” said Fabian Novello of Beavercreek, who’s been volunteering at the Westcott House since it opened as a museum in 2005.

“I love to share the story of the Westcotts and their beautiful home,” said volunteer docent Rita Lane of Springfield about the family that was a local leader in business and manufacturing. “During the tour, I interact with visitors from near and far as we share a common interest in history and architecture. Their eyes light up when they climb the stairs to see the art glass and then enter the front rooms. They’re so appreciative of my time and effort.”

Docents agree it’s exciting to share this cultural treasure, which Wright designed from 1906 to 1908. It’s his only Prairie-style house in Ohio and one of the few Wright sites that includes a museum offering public programming.

“Every time I’m in the house, I see something new; perhaps it’s how the light shines across the floor or a new perspective from a visitor’s question,” said Suzanne Cavazos of Columbus, a Springfield native who has volunteered for 10 years. “Many of our visitors have traveled great distances or arranged their plans to include a stop at our house. They realize what an amazing treasure the Westcott House truly is.”

Yet the house was almost lost after its conversion into an apartment building in 1945, which significantly altered its design and led to years of disrepair. Starting in 2001, the cooperative effort of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, the Turner Foundation and the newly formed Westcott House Foundation restored the house and established ongoing operations.

“Many people recognized the significance of the Westcott House and felt it must be saved,” said Executive Director Marta Wojcik, who came to the house in 2005 as a curator.

The community alliance that restored the house was able to return it to its original floor plan, as well as create the museum and a nonprofit to run the site, she added. Today, the Westcott House serves approximately 11,000 people with its tours and programs.

Westcott House also offers summer camps, educational programming and more. A virtual program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic attracted thousands of participants; it continues as an annual event attracting hundreds.

“I think there’s huge potential for growth,” Wojcik said, adding volunteers are essential to that. “Our bread and butter is serving as a tourism destination, but our staff is so small, we can’t possibly handle it all.

“Volunteers love Westcott House because it’s so unique,” she added, “and the name ‘Frank Lloyd Wright’ is an invitation to the broader world of architecture and design.”

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

When: 8:30 a.m.-noon March 15, 22, 29 and April 5

Where: Westcott House, 1340 E. High St., Springfield

Cost: $35 and includes Westcott membership, gift shop discounts, continuing education opportunities

More info: info@westcotthouse.org or 937-327-9291. Attending all sessions is strongly recommended. Volunteers will learn about the Westcott House and family, Frank Lloyd Wright, and the Springfield region. Trainees will participate in moderate physical activity. No experience in architecture, design and history is required. Volunteers are asked to commit at least four hours a month.

OTHER INFO