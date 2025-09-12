There’s a clothing boutique inside a Dayton Metro Library branch: What to know about it

“Some communities may not be aware of the needs of their communities or may feel it is convenient to create a boutique but we know it is needed in our community,” said Ashlee Hammond, branch manager. “We’re committed to keep this going.”

What began in the space as a youth wellness outreach centered on subjects from hygiene etiquette to job interview coaching pivoted toward a broader outreach for adults. Slowly but surely the community donated clothes and racks, and donations have increased daily. Most importantly, all items within the boutique are free.

“People from all walks of life have come here,” said Markell Scott, boutique assistant. “We’ve (served) teenagers, people on fixed incomes and the homeless. But even if you aren’t on a fixed income, you can shop here. This boutique is for everyone. It’s for the community and it’s our way to connect to the community. This boutique has turned into this great thing we didn’t at first foresee but we love it.”

New mothers in particular are drawn to the boutique in search of baby clothes and diapers.

“We just ask you to sign your name and get what you need,” said Latoya Priest, boutique assistant. “The young mothers that come here are looking for a fresh start and we try to meet their needs as much as we can. And everybody gives us a big thank you, which is the part I love.”

‘We’re a community resource center’

Promoting literacy and the joy of books and learning is still paramount for the West Dayton Branch but Hammond also believes it is important for the building to serve a bonus purpose.

“We’re a community resource center,” Hammond said. “We want to offer everything our community is lacking. We want to meet their needs. Everyone is free to belong.”

Items within the boutique are wide-ranging and seasonal. Multiple racks are devoted to women’s clothing — encompassing casual and evening wear — along with children’s clothing, shoes, coats, jewelry, purses and accessories. Organizers hope to grow the men’s collection but suits are available.

All donated items are meticulously examined and sorted as well.

“We go through all the bags, hang each item individually and also recycle clothes,” Priest said. “I think you have to have a loving heart, a love of people, to do this work. And we have big, genuine hearts here. Our patrons are happy to see us. And even if you don’t want to shop here, we would still love people to visit and see our vision.”

The staff is also grateful for the dedicated volunteers who give their time to help with various tasks including folding clothes.

“We are so thankful for our volunteers,” Hammond said. “They have been amazing.”

‘When you look good, you feel good’

In addition to providing tangible needs, Priest said the boutique is fulfilling emotional needs.

“When you look good, you feel good and your day will go well,” she said. “When you look good on the outside, you bring good energy and you’re more approachable. When we invite people in, we help them choose clothes. Sometimes people can’t afford clothes at the store but they feel better when they find something here.”

As the boutique continues to grow, the staff feels confident in its potential to expand.

“I feel like this is just the beginning,” Scott said. “I think it’s going to get bigger. And I do hope other branches can possibly learn and adopt this boutique (model) for their communities. Our community made it known to us that they wanted this so we made it happen.”

HOW TO VISIT

Essence of West Boutique is located at the West Dayton Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 300 Abbey Avenue.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 12-7 p.m. Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Mondays.

For more information, visit daytonmetrolibrary.org.