When playtime meets screen time: ‘Toy Story 5′ mirrors real-life concerns

The teaser doesn’t give away much about the plot, though it’s clear that technology will play the villain, echoing real-world worries about kids swapping toys for screen time.

According to an article on pewresearch.org, the vast majority of parents — 86% — say making sure their child’s screen time is reasonable is a day-to-day priority.

Parents and fans took to social media to applaud the new direction for Disney:

I’m glad the villain of the new Toy Story is a child’s tablet. I hope the film conveys how screens eat up a child’s hobbies, interests, literacy, and ability to function socially. I hope it provokes millions of parents to think twice before making the iPad a babysitter.

We need to understand it as screens replacing hobbies, interests, etc. Not just an iPad. That extends to movies, TV time, etc. We’ve lost a beautiful thing with kids just playing out in the dirt until sunset.

Tablets as the villain is actually genius storytelling. Pixar understanding the assignment while parents hand over more screen time daily.

In an article on newsweek.com, Jan Plass, a professor in digital media at New York University, also lauded the decision to take on technology.

“I’m very glad to see the filmmakers take up the complicated issue of mobile devices and make it into a movie, especially in a franchise that is so focused on children’s imagination and play,” she said.

New York University professor Erin O’Connor commented on the positive effects the film could have on a young audience.

“Children can see that while screens are captivating, too much time with them can crowd out the kinds of experiences — imaginative play, time with friends, and hands-on exploration — that are essential for healthy development,” O’Connor said in the newsweek.com article. “This kind of portrayal could have a real impact on how families talk about technology, offering a shared cultural touchpoint to spark more thoughtful conversations.”

O’Connor said that a villain like LilyPad could give parents a “concrete example for discussing boundaries around screens.”

The film is set for release in theaters in summer 2026.

