Where does your trash go? How do you conserve water? Free tours, resources available at Montgomery Co. Environmental Learning Center

“Sustainability is about sustaining our environment — our water, our soil — for the next generation and the generation after that,” Hagans-Floyd said. “The quality of life we provide is important and we educate on that.”

Inside the MCELC, 2550 Sandridge Drive in Moraine, a large observation window allows visitors an eye-opening look at the tipping floor where waste collection trucks unload numerous material from mattresses to toys. Kids are particularly amazed and curious about the process.

“There is an in-depth conversation that happens in our viewing corridor about how they can conserve waste reduction and what goes on at our landfills,” Hagans-Floyd said. “One of our missions is to reduce the impact on our landfills and reduce waste. Three to seven pounds of trash a day per person and we have 535,000 people in Montgomery County? You know we’re moving trash.”

MCELC visitors will also receive insights on the following:

How to improve recycling habits, reduce litter and select recycled-content materials.

Where trash goes and why it’s so important to reduce waste.

How to reach water conservation goals.

The importance of water and sewer infrastructure and the value of our local water resources.

Energy conservation, alternative energy and the carbon cycle.

How you can personally have an impact on global environmental sustainability.

The MCELC also offers free guided tours to all Montgomery County citizens and organizations. They believe they are filling a critical gap in terms of the necessity of school field trips in particular citing districts across the U.S. scaling back enrichment experiences due to funding constraints. In particular Ohio’s latest state budget included the smallest increase in public school funding in a decade.

“Field trips are an immersive experience,” said MCELC Program Specialist Kelly Bohrer. “The viewing corridor is a key element to what the field trip tour is all about. (Visitors) seeing the trash that comes in daily and to really spend time being immersed in the (process) with Lorelei’s (presentation) is what makes it more a unique field trip experience than just visiting a place or a building.”

Hagans-Floyd really enjoys the reactions from high schoolers who may not seem engaged at first but ultimately realize the value of waste reduction.

“By the time they (see) the viewing corridor and see all the trash, their attitudes change,” she said. “They are now focused and driven on how we can get (waste) under control. When you become aware — that’s how things change.”

In addition, the MCELC’s “Away” is Somewhere campaign includes free resources for schools and families to learn more about recycling, composting and waste reduction. Visit montgomerycountyeco.org.

MORE DETAILS

To schedule a tour or event, call the Montgomery County Environmental Learning Center at 937-781-3065 and ask for Lorelei.

The Montgomery County Solid Waste District will provide transportation reimbursement to groups of 15 or more. For information on transportation funding and requirements, contact 937-225-4999.