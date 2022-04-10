Where to join an Easter Egg Hunt in the Miami Valley

Sunday, April 10:

12:30 p.m. : Easter Egg Hunt at St. John the Evangelist, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. For more information, call 513-777-6433.

Saturday, April 16:

12 p.m.: The Egg Drop at Be Hope Church–Beavercreek, 1850 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek. The Easter Bunny will be in a helicopter. This year’s Egg Drop will have thousands of candy-filled eggs dropped from a helicopter to kick off the egg hunt. Everyone is invited for all the fun from 12 – 2 p.m. Attendees can grab lunch at one of the food trucks, jump in the inflatables, visit the petting zoo, enjoy face painting and snag lots of candy. The first 250 kids will receive a Be Hope Kids bucket in which they can collect their eggs.

2 p.m.: Hoppin’ in The Heights. Think “Trick-or-Treat meets Easter!” From 2-4 p.m. in Huber Heights, kids will be knocking on doors just like on Halloween, only they’ll be holding out their Easter baskets. Plans are still being finalized so follow https://www.facebook.com/HHABC/ to stay up-to-date. To participate by passing out candy and prizes, or with questions, contact Cindy Davidson at cldavidson629@aol.com.

8-9 p.m.: Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt at Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave., Fairborn. Teens ages 13-18 are invited to join in this free event sponsored by the Fairborn Parks Foundation and the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce. Eggs will be filled with candy and other prizes, and there will be five golden eggs hidden around the park. In addition to the egg hunt, there will also be a DJ Dance Party with the Bunny Rabbit. For more information or to register, contact the Fairborn Parks & Rec Department at 937-754-3090 or recreation@fairbornoh.gov.

Sunday, April 17:

2 p.m.: Community Easter Egg Hunt at Central Park (Fairborn YMCA), 222 S. Central Ave., Fairborn. Open to the public - Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Fairborn Chamber of Commerce present their free annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. Featuring 10,000 Eggs, candy and prizes. Guests can also take a picture with the Easter Bunny. Early arrival recommended.

2 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs. Free event featuring more than 7,000 eggs that are ready to be picked at this annual Easter Egg Hunt. This event starts promptly at 2 p.m. for children ages 4 and under; 2:20 p.m. for ages 5 to 7; and 2:40 p.m. for ages 8 to 10. Free event. Egg hunters are encouraged to arrive 10 to 15 minutes before their age category to allow time to find the line and get ready to go.

Compiled by Vickie Harris.