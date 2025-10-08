Why ‘glamping’ is popular, great spots to go, and the trend that won’t stop

From treehouse hideaways with chef service to heated igloos under the northern lights, the art of sleeping under the stars has evolved into something a little more … “glamorous.”

Welcome to the world of glamping.

What started as a niche novelty has transformed into a full-blown travel movement — where nature meets modern day luxury.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to the 2025 “State of Outdoor Hospitality Report,” stays in yurts, domes and treehouses now tie traditional tents as the top choice for campers. And a Forbes report projects the U.S. glamping market to more than double from $561 million in 2023 to $1.3 billion by 2029.

“We continue to see a rise in demand for our treehouses,” said owner Laura Mooney, owner of the Mohicans Treehouse Resort in Glenmont, Ohio. “The idea of non-traditional accommodations has really resonated with travelers. Immersive overnight outdoor experiences connect people to nature, which is something people are seeking more than ever in our digital age.”

The lure of luxury camping

For many, glamping strikes the perfect balance between unplugging and comfort.

“Glamping keeps the wild and ditches the hassle,” said Nathan Sado, co-founder of All About Glamping (online: allaboutglamping.com). “I still get the crackle of a campfire and a sky full of stars, but with a real bed, access to a bathroom, and no set up.”

Sado attributes the trend’s popularity to three key shifts: “People want unique, camera-ready experiences; comfort matters more as busy lives leave less energy for roughing it; and lastly, hosts are getting really creative,” he said. “They’re adding touches and local experiences to make glamping feel personal, not generic.”

Where to glamp in Ohio

The Mohicans Treehouse Resort (Glenmont):The Mohicans Treehouse Resort is nationally-recognized and has frequently been featured in travel shows and magazines for its whimsical yet high-end accommodations. Mooney said their collection of treehouses are not just “cabins on stilts,” but built using unique technology and treehouse hardware – each with their own signature design.

“When it comes to treehouses, we offer a one-of-a-kind experience,” she said. “Every treehouse is unique in style and floorplan, and we use reclaimed materials to create a specific aesthetic for each. The consistent element across all our treehouses is a luxurious feel and curated interiors.”

Mooney said they offer special add-on touches for their guests, including private chef service. The Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls (Hocking Hills): Nestled in the state’s most popular hiking region, The Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls offers yurts and upscale cottages designed for nature lovers who like their wilderness with a side of wellness. Heather Rader, Ohio travel blogger, said in a post on her blog — ohiogirltravels.com — it was one of the most unique places she’s ever stayed.

“The yurts at the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls take glamping in Ohio to a whole new level,” she said. “Luxurious amenities, no televisions and the peaceful scenery of Hocking Hills will make you live in the moment while enjoying a true glamping experience.”

Getaway Beaver Creek (Lisbon): For those looking to disconnect, Getaway Beaver Creek offers a secluded tiny cabin tucked inside Beaver Creek State Park near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Despite its modest size, the cabin comes stocked with the glamping essentials – a queen bed, hot shower, two-burner stove, and large picture window offering an immersive view of the woodlands.

Surrounded by acres of private forests, the tiny cabin comes complete with its own private outdoor space, firepit and lounge chairs – inviting guests to really soak up the seclusion.

Bucket-list glamping: Splurge-heavy stays

There’s glamping — and then there’s glamping. These once-in-a-lifetime destinations take outdoor stays to a whole new level.

The Wolf Cabins (Montebello, Quebec): Located inside a wildlife safari park, these rustic-yet-chic chalets provide a front-row, immersive stay among a pack of Arctic wolves. These rustic-chic chalets are situated directly alongside a gray wolf enclosure, featuring floor-to-ceiling panoramic glass walls with wolves roaming just feet away. Guests describe their stay at the Wolf Cabins – the first of their kind in North America — as “a truly once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

Borealis Basecamp (Fairbanks, Alaska): If wolves aren’t really your thing, snuggle in for the night in an Alaskan igloo with 12-foot ceilings nestled in the wilderness. A clear, curved ceiling spanning 16 feet across sets the stage for an unrivaled showing of the Northern Lights. Zoom around on your own snowmobile, take a walk with real-life reindeer, or catch a ride on an Alaska dog sled – all add-on guest experiences. But sleeping under the Arctic sky comes at a steep cost – expect to pay around $2,400 for two nights.

Glampers getting in on ownership

Sado said he’s currently developing his own glamping property in Washington state. It’s a colorful Vardo caravan and bell tent retreat, designed to be a “Traveler’s Camp Experience.”

His property will feature cultural workshops, campfire cooking and small musical events. Amenities will include wooden tubs, a sauna and cold plunge for guests — proof that luxury and nature can peacefully coexist.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.