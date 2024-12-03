Worth the drive: Christmas Cave event celebrates holiday season underground

The cave originally began as a white quartz gravel mine, a part of the Sharon Conglomerate geologic layer. According to its website, “men used the power of dynamite and muscle to burrow out a living, supplying the gravel and sand to the growing industrial needs of the region.”

After the mine closed in the ’70s, the abandoned caverns soon became the home of local hippies. To combat this, law enforcement and the cave’s owners sealed its openings, forcing the new residents out.

In 2009, non-profit White Gravel Mines Productions became the new owner of the cave. With a mission to use the location for Christian faith-based attractions, the organization hosted the “Cavern of Choices” in 2011.

Inspired by C.S Lewis’ “The Screwtape Letters,” the event taught kids about the dangers of drug and alcohol use. “The Cavern of Choices” ran for 13 years, giving out its final shows this past October.

Five years after starting the “The Cavern of Choices,” White Gravel Mines Productions held its first iteration of “the Christmas Cave.” According to the organization, the holiday event is now the cave’s most popular, and “tens of thousands have made this unique telling of the Savior’s birth part of their annual Christmas tradition.”

Alongside displays of Christmas trees and lights, the attraction has various scenes depicting the story of Jesus Christ’s birth from the New Testament.

Alongside the displays, there will be a variety of food vendors available to guests at the cave. These include the Brothers All-American Barbeque and Muddy River Coffee.

HOW TO GO

What: The Christmas Cave

When: 3-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21

Location: White Gravel Mines: 4007 White Gravel-McDaniel Road, Minford

More info: whitegravelmines.com