WORTH THE DRIVE: Free Kidchella family event this weekend in Mason

Organized by Cincinnati Family Magazine, the festival will “send off the summer with a super festive afternoon,” according to a post on the group’s Facebook.

Similar to its namesake, the popular Coachella festival, one of the main draws of the event are live musical performances. The list of performers for Kidchella include Zak Morgan, Sound Support and School of Rock Mason.

Families can also get up close and personal with a number of small reptiles at a Dino Buddies LLC animal encounter.

In addition there will be food available to purchase along with free snack samples provided by Harvest Snaps while supplies last. Kidchella is also offering face painting and balloon animals courtesy of Gia’s Balloon Buddies.

HOW TO GO

What: Kidchella 2024

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Location: Cottell Park: 584 Irwin Simpson Road, Mason

More info: 513-322-5052 or cincinnatifamilymagazine.com