Worth the drive: Headlands Birding Festival celebrates fall migrations

The event will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 with the Springbrook Gardens Evening Bird Walk. Hosted by Mentor City Staff, participants stroll through the park as they learn about various restoration efforts it has undergone.

For those interested in getting into bird watching, but not sure where to start, the festival will offer free beginner bird walks at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the park.

Additional free events will also be throughout the weekend. For instance, from 1 p.m.-1:50 p.m. Saturday, there will be a discussion on the Ohio’s invasive bird species, followed by a talk at 2 p.m. focusing on how to create buildings less hazardous for birds.

At 3 p.m., there will be a seminar on eBird, an app which allows users to digitally track bird sightings. This beginner-friendly course will discuss the basics of the app, as well as how to explore species data, contribute to conservation and more.

Alongside these free programs, guests can also register for a keynote talk for $20. Led by national history writer and illustrator Julie Zickefoose, the address will discuss her life story and what inspired her to study birds. This is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday evening, however participants are invited to a social hour at 5:30 p.m.

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, guests can take to the waves of Lake Erie on a boat, as experts will help identify species of migrating birds. This activity, titled “Lake Erie Pelagic” will cost $95.

All of these programs will have limited capacity, so guests are recommended to register for the festival online. Additionally, registrants will received a printed schedule for the festival, a sticker and a bookmark.

However, all guests are welcome to the Blackbrook Audubon Big Sit at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Attendees will receive free coffee and donuts as they watch for warblers and other migrants.

Aside from the programs, there will also be various food trucks and local vendors.

HOW TO GO

What: Headlands Birding Festival

When: Sept. 19-21

Location: 9601 Headlands Road, Mentor

More info: friendsofheadlandsbeach.org