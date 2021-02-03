WORTH THE DRIVE: Monthly Cincinnati Volksmarch is a great ‘excuse to get outside’

The day drinking comes after the walk at the Moerlein House. The group reserves the indoor patio for food and beer. There will be split the pot and raffles where people can win gift certificates.

According to Igel, there are no COVID restrictions during the walk itself, since it’s outside and group sizes are limited to 2 to 6 people. At the Moerlein House, the usual procedures will apply, where people are required to be masked unless they’re actually eating and drinking.

The Volksmarch is open to the public, and Igel reiterated that you don’t have to trace your German roots back 100 years or so to come out or belong.

“I was actually more German on my wife’s side,” Igel said. “It’s just people of the same heritage enjoying each other’s company. It’s gotten more popular each month. We had 75 people in October and 95 in January. We do it regardless of the weather. Good Germans walk no matter what.”

HOW TO GO

When: Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

Cost: $3

More Info: Cincinnati Riverfront Volksmarch Facebook page