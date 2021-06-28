WORTH THE DRIVE: World’s Biggest Bounce House headed to Ohio

“We need more fun in the world! After the year we’ve all had, it’s time to just kick those shoes off and let loose for a while,” said Grahame Ferguson, co-founder of The Big Bounce America in a release. “We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.”

Three more inflatables are companions to the giant bounce house.

The Big Bounce America Tour – four massive inflatable attractions including The World’s Biggest Bounce House – is headed to Cleveland this summer.

Sports Slam is a new addition to the inflatable fun with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls.

The Giant is an inflatable 900-feet long made up of 50 obstacles to overcome from the start to the finish on a monster slide.

A space themed wonderland, airSpace, is filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and a 25-foot-tall inflatable alien at the center.

The family-friendly activity is fun for all ages and has dedicated sessions for toddlers, younger kids and adults.

All access tickets start at $19 for a three-hour pass with a timed session in The World’s Biggest Bounce House and unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant and airSpace.

