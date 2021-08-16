WORTH THE DRIVE: Zombies and haunted houses will transform Columbus waterpark

“We are extremely excited to kick off the inaugural season of ZOMBIEzi Bay,” said Anthony Sabo, vice president of waterpark operations and guest services at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay.

“ZOMBIEzi Bay is designed to offer teens and adults a fun, safe place to experience the thrills of Halloween—if they so dare!”

What kind of thrills and chills can be expected?

HAUNTS

Catacombs, presented by Mtn Dew

Welcome to the Catacombs! Visit the realm of the undead and the corpse-laden corridors of those who came before you. The spirits have awakened, and they are hungry. Will you be their next meal? Or will they summon you to join them in their eternal party?

Explore Your ultimate guide to Miami Valley fall festivals

Eternal Darkness, presented by Mtn Dew

Are you afraid of the dark? You will be after an encounter with the Eternal Darkness—if you make it out alive, that is. The netherworld has come to life in this near pitch-black experience. Can you find your way out before it is too late?

Pleasant Screams, presented by Versiti Blood Center of Ohio

Enter the mysterious research facility known as Pleasant Dreams Laboratory, a world-famous sleep study facility…or is it? For years, locals have whispered that something else occurs at this foreboding site. Genetic testing? Mind manipulation? Take a tour of the Laboratory and come face-to-face with your worst nightmares.

Sinister Sideshow

Step right up and enter the Sinister Sideshow! Don your 3D glasses and check out the sideshow. It is fun for all ages, and they are looking for new victims! Evil clowns and blood-curdling acts all under the Big Top…what could go wrong?

Caption Next month Zoombezi Bay will become Zombiezi Bay – a wicked new world with four haunted houses, two scare zones, rides and sinister surprises. COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM Credit: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Credit: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

SCARE ZONES

Photosynthesis, presented by Mtn Dew

Did you know that when plants die, they don’t really die? In Photosynthesis, Mother Nature is hungry and out for revenge. Will you escape or be the next meal? They didn’t teach us this in science class.

Decomposed

Life as we know it has ended and zombies now rule the world. Can you escape the horde, or will you become one of the undead?

Caption Next month Zoombezi Bay will become Zombiezi Bay – a wicked new world with four haunted houses, two scare zones, rides and sinister surprises. COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM Credit: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Credit: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

BREWS AND BITES: CRAFT BEER & FOOD FESTIVAL

ZOMBIEzi Bay is crawling with new flavors this fall! Featuring more than 60 craft beers, ciders, and hard seltzers from 25 different breweries, as well as 20 delicious food items to try, the Brews and Bites Craft Beer & Food Festival has something for everyone. Discover new favorites as you sample your way through the menu and save with a six-item tasting card, available for just $27 plus tax. Themed food and beverage highlights include: Darkness Nachos, Violet Margarita, Pretzel Breadsticks With Fat Tire Craft Beer Cheese Dip, Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots, Injectable Donut Holes, and more.

RIDES

ZOMBIEzi Bay will have a feature that no other haunted event in Central Ohio has—amusement rides! Normally a part of the Adventure Cove region at the Columbus Zoo, six pulse-pounding amusement rides will be included with ZOMBIEzi Bay admission, such as the classic wooden roller coaster, Sea Dragon.

ADMISSION

Admission is $28.99 for all September dates and Thursdays and Sundays in October, and $32.99 for any Friday or Saturday in October. Parking is $10. Zoombezi Bay Season Pass Holders and Gold Members receive $10 off tickets and free parking. Admission provides unlimited access to the four haunted houses, two scare zones, and all rides.

For an additional $27, guests can purchase a six-item tasting card to experience devilishly delicious food and themed-beverages at ZOMBIEzi Bay’s Brews and Bites Craft Beer & Food Festival. (Guests must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol at ZOMBIEzi Bay.)

Due to the intense nature of this event, parental discretion is advised and the experience is recommended for guests ages 13 years and older.

While visiting ZOMBIEzi Bay, guests should expect to be scared not only inside the haunted houses, but also while roaming the park pathways. Guests should be aware that strobe lights, loud sounds and music, and fog are in use throughout the park. Those with light and sound sensitivity, heart or lung conditions, or any other condition that could be aggravated by special effects should not participate.

Zoombezi Bay is located at 4850 Powell Rd. in Powell, Ohio.

More information can be found here.