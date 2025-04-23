Wright State alumna Nicole Scherzinger makes TIME100 list, ‘Conclave’ returns to The Neon and other regional arts news

“I didn’t know what to expect from Jamie Lloyd’s explosive reimagining of ‘Sunset Boulevard,’” LuPone writes. “While my experience with the show may not be totally objective, I feel Mr. Lloyd stripped the musical of its bloat, of its too-careful re-creation of the film—and in doing so set a theatrical pace that was exhilarating. Then there was Nicole Scherzinger: courageous, audacious, mesmerizing, elegantly beautiful, and ultimately heartbreaking. Her mad scene alone is worth the price of admission. I left the theater energized. And it’s made all the more stunning by watching her transition from a pop singer to a bona fide Broadway star. All audiences want is to be assured the actors onstage are in command. From Nicole’s first entrance, I sat back in my seat and happily gave her my complete and undivided attention. I was riveted. Brava, Diva.”

In addition Scherzinger will likely be among this year’s Tony nominees, which will be revealed May 1.

‘Conclave’ returns to The Neon

In light of world events, The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, will screen the 2024 Academy Award-winning drama “Conclave” at noon May 2-4.

“As the world mourns the loss of Pope Francis, it’s hard not to think of the conclave that will soon be underway in Vatican City,” said Jonathan McNeal, manager of The Neon.

In the outstanding film Ralph Fiennes shines in his marvelously nuanced portrayal of Thomas Lawrence, a quietly ambitious cardinal overseeing a chaotic, competitive papal election inside the Vatican.

For more information, visit neonmovies.com.

UD New Horizons Music Program to hold 25th anniversary celebration concert

The University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program will hold a 25th anniversary concert at 3 p.m. May 3 at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton.

The performances will feature the program’s concert bands and string ensembles, and will host guest conductor Roy Ernst, professor emeritus of music education at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, founder of New Horizons Music. The event also will honor University of Dayton Professor Emerita Linda Hartley, who established the UD group of the New Horizons International Music Association in 2000 to provide opportunities for adults 50 and older to start or get back into playing music.

The concert is free and open to the public. A gala reception will follow the performance.

“This is a momentous occasion for our program and the Dayton community,” Hartley said in a press statement. “New Horizons has provided opportunities for adults to rediscover their love of music, and we are proud to celebrate 25 years of musical growth and camaraderie.”

UD’s program, sponsored by UD Special Programs and Continuing Education, has more than 150 participants from across the Miami Valley.

“Besides the opportunity to advance my musical skills and play music with others, the program provides friendships, social opportunities, a sense of belonging which is often lost after retirement, and the opportunity to again be a ‘band kid’ and hang out with other ‘band kids,’ and so much more!,” said Nancy Dickinson of Germantown in the press release. “My life is so much richer because of the program.”

Doug Saintignon of Beavercreek said his wife encouraged him to learn to play the saxophone because he enjoyed the music of Kenny G. After a year of lessons, he decided to try the New Horizons Music Program.

“The program allowed me, as a beginner, to be part of a band, which was something I never dreamed I would be part of,” Saintignon said. ”It also provided for social interaction, volunteering and a joint activity with my wife, who joined as a new drummer.”

For more information, visit udayton.edu/continuing_education/senior_programs/nhmp/index.php.

Dayton Music Club Scholarship Benefit Concert

The Dayton Music Club’s Scholarship Benefit Concert will take place at 3 p.m. May 4 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville.

Dayton Music Club recently awarded $12,400 in youth scholarships for deserving students in grades 7 through 12. This concert is the kick-off of the 2026 scholarship fundraising campaign in which the organization hopes to raise $15,000.

Five of the top scholarship winners will perform on this program:

Isabella Fiers, piano ($1,200), “Etude in C minor, op. 25, No. 12″ by Chopin

Vivian Chang, violin ($1,200), “Violin Concerto in D, mvt. 3″ by Tchaikovsky

Adrian McKenzie, piano ($700) “Prelude in C-sharp minor” by Rachmaninoff

Ethan Hunt, guitar, ($600), “Prelude to Cello Suite No.6″ by J. S. Bach

Aiden Fiers, piano, ($600), “Jazz Sonatina, mvt. 1″ by Robert Vandall

Adult performers include Christina Williams, piano, with works by Beethoven, Schubert and Brahms, and the flute and guitar duo of Kathleen Durig and Thomas Wittberg with selected “Choros and Sambas” by Celso Machado.

In addition Gideon Brenner, a former student scholarship winner and 2024 graduate from the University of Michigan School of Music where he studied composition and piano, will present some of his own piano pieces.

This concert is admission free and open to the public. Donations to the Youth Scholarship Fund are welcomed. For more information, visit daytonmusicclub.com or call (937) 297-0463.