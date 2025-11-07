You never know when it might be your turn to stand in the food distribution lines

One cold weekend, we found ourselves bundled up and standing in line at a local food bank. It wasn’t what we had ever pictured for our young family, but it was what we needed to do.

We had enough to keep the lights on and a roof over our heads but groceries we couldn’t make happen.

The food bank fed us. They kept our pantry full and food on our table. The next month, my husband had landed a new job and we were back on our feet but I’ve never forgotten what that help meant to us during one of the hardest months of our lives.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Ohio families turn to food banks and pantries for help, families just like ours. With rising costs, a continuing government shutdown, and cuts to SNAP benefits, even more of our neighbors will be depending on local food pantries to get through the holidays this year.

If you’re in a position to give, whether it’s time, money, or canned goods it truly makes a difference. You’re not helping strangers, you’re helping families right here in our community.

Here are a few local Dayton-area organizations doing incredible work this season:

The Foodbank, Inc.: thefoodbankdayton.org

House of Bread: houseofbread.org

Dayton Right to Food Pantry: cssmv.org

Miami Valley Meals: miamivalleymeals.org

With God’s Grace Food Pantry: withgodsgracepantry.org

If you’ve ever thought about donating, volunteering, or even just sharing resources, this is the time. You never know when it might be your turn to stand in that line, and you never forget the people who made sure you didn’t go hungry when you did.