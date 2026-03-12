YWCA Dayton honors influential women who have empowered, strengthened community

Debbie Blunden-Diggs – Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC)

– Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) Myla Cardona-Jones – CEO, Brunner Literacy Center

– CEO, Brunner Literacy Center Robyn Lightcap – Executive Director, Preschool Promise

– Executive Director, Preschool Promise Heather Salazar – President and CEO, Pink Ribbon Good

– President and CEO, Pink Ribbon Good Lisa Wagner – Executive Director, Levitt Pavilion Dayton

– Executive Director, Levitt Pavilion Dayton Vicki Giambrone – Partner, CBD Advisors, recipient of the Betsy Whitney Lifetime Achievement Award

“We are here to celebrate women who dare to dream, who lifted others as they climbed and who remind us that influence is not about power but about the power to inspire,” said Teresa Sanders, YWCA Dayton Interim CEO.

During an intimate roundtable discussion moderated by Cathy Ponitz, a 2004 YWCA Dayton Women of Influence, the honorees reflected on their careers, challenges and future goals.

Blunden-Diggs, daughter of DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden, was particularly grateful for the artistic foundation of excellence that has kept the renown dance company thriving for 57 years.

“Knowing how DCDC impacts not just this community but communities regionally, nationally and internationally is something that is embedded deep inside of me,” she said. “When I look at the dancers and what (a) gift they are to the community, it makes things that would be hard or feel impossible not impossible. It makes me feel like through the art of dance and healing and bringing community together, everything is possible.”

Wagner, who has led Levitt Pavilion Dayton since 2017, brought hospitality and inclusivity to the forefront as she described the organization’s vast lawn as a diverse gathering space.

“Everyone feels welcome and everyone belongs,” she said. “We believe joy is a human right. And I think as we continue on, and what we see happening on the lawn, is that continued courage and care of bringing people together from all different backgrounds — whether you have nothing in life or you have many blessings in life — and all the different colors of the rainbow represented on the lawn. What we are doing together is a shared humanity.”

A 20-year breast cancer survivor, Salazar has overseen Pink Ribbon Good’s mission to provide free healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning essentials and peer support for those battling breast and gynecological cancer. The organization has raised more than $10 million and has also delivered more than 1.5 million meals and provided more than 150,000 rides to cancer treatments.

“It’s not okay for people to come home from cancer treatment on a bus — and that’s why we do what we do," she said. “We live in the greatest community — there’s no place like home. Our staff, our team, we know it’s so much bigger than all of us."

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Cardona-Jones, a champion for literacy and food equity, shared her views on the value of open and honest communication in the workplace and within the community.

“When a difficult conversation is happening be upfront and honest about what the outcome or the expectation is going to be,” she said. “I think you should be very loud about being honest. I have really been proud of that in my journey, and just being open and vocal about what might be happening around us — the injustices that are happening — and that definitely pulls into even difficult times, difficult conversations. And I think if we have more people who are open to just telling the truth, I think that we will have a more vibrant community, a more honest and open community.”

As founder of Preschool Promise, an organization driven by the mission of helping every child in Montgomery County be ready for success in kindergarten and beyond, Lightcap recognized the passion she has for her role also acknowledges the importance of social justice.

“I have had the privilege to work alongside many Black men and women in our community, and they have shared with me their journey in life and how they still experience racism in our world today — and that is wrong," she said. “And, so, I believe I have the responsibility to do something about that.”

Explore Dayton teen gets White House tour after being recognized for foster youth advocacy work

Giambrone spent 24 years at Dayton Children’s Hospital helping expand access to care for children with medical and behavorial needs. Ponitz notably regarded her as being one of Dayton’s most visible champions for social change. And in her remarks, advocacy was paramount.

“(Advocacy) is not about your feelings,“ Giambrone said. ”It’s about showing up for people who don’t have your voice, your access or your opportunity. It’s trying to translate between different worlds that don’t speak the same language. And it’s about getting and having a sense of urgency to get the right people in the room so they can make lasting chance for people that need it the most. I am persistent, determined, loud, but, mostly, I’m unapologetic about insisting we do better for kids, and I’ll never compromise.”

Giambrone is also the first recipient of the renamed Betsy Whitney Lifetime Achievement Award. Whitney’s dedication to YWCA Dayton spans more than 65 years, including a long tenure on the board of directors where she now serves as board member emeritus. She also contributed more than 80,000 hours of service to the organization.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The YWCA Dayton Women of Influence luncheon debuted in 1998. Nominations for the Women of Influence Class of 2027 are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 1. Application forms are available online at ywcadayton.org/womenofinfluence.