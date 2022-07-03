1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Darke County motorcycle crash

One person is dead, and another person is hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Darke County on Saturday.
A 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on the 6500 block of U.S. Route 36 East, and 31-year-old William D. Moore from Fletcher lost control in a curve, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
he motorcycle went across the centerline and off the left side of the roadway through a ditch and hit a culvert. Crews were dispatched at 11:50 p.m.
Both Moore and a passenger, Mackenzie L. Smith, 23, from Troy, were ejected from the motorcycle, the release said. Smith was pronounced dead on scene, while Moore was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.
Neither person wore helmets, according to the release.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
We will update the story as we learn more.