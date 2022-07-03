1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Darke County motorcycle crash

A 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on the 6500 block of U.S. Route 36 East, and 31-year-old William D. Moore from Fletcher lost control in a curve, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

he motorcycle went across the centerline and off the left side of the roadway through a ditch and hit a culvert. Crews were dispatched at 11:50 p.m.