1 dead, 1 injured after police pursuit leads to single-vehicle crash in Shelby County

Crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle fatal crash before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Cardo Road and Dawson Road, according to the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Clemons in a 2021 Dodge Durango was traveling west on Cardo Road, and was being pursued by the Sidney Police Department at the time of the crash.

The patrol said while fleeing west on Cardo Road, his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Clemons was ejected from the Dodge at the time of the crash.

His 19-year-old passenger was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the Piqua Post.