1 dead after crash sends pickup rolling into Clayton house

By
Updated 1 hour ago
One person is dead after a crash sent a pickup truck rolling into a house Thursday afternoon in Clayton.

An officer called in the crash at 6:39 p.m. at a house in the 5100 block of Old Salem Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

After preliminary investigation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the crash involved two vehicles that crashed at the intersection of Old Salem Road and Union Road.

OSHP said that Isaac Grubbs, 39, of Englewood, was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 west on Old Salem Road when the pickup crashed into a 2023 Nissan Pathfinder that was driving northbound on Union Road.

After impact the Ford went off the south side of the road, rolled and crashed into the house on Old Salem Road, damaging the exterior wall of the home before finally coming to rest in the yard.

Grubbs died due to the injuries he sustained in the crash, the OSHP said.

The house was occupied at the time, but the people inside and the driver of the Nissan were uninjured.

The highway patrol was joined at the scene by the Clayton Police Department, Clayton Fire Department, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Carl’s Body Shop and Towing.

This crash remains under investigation.

