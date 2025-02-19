1 dead, another injured in officer-involved shooting in Miami Twp.

A person is dead and an officer was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Miami Twp. Wednesday afternoon.
The officer was not seriously hurt, said Miami Twp. Communications Director Jill Drury. He was taken to the hospital as part of police protocol.
Police were called to a disturbance Wednesday afternoon in the 9200 block of Sawgrass Drive near Pipestone Golf Club.
Additional information on what led up to the shooting is not available at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
