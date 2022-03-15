1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Perry Twp.

One person died and another is injured following a three-vehicle crash in Perry Twp. Tuesday morning.
The condition of the injured person is not known at this time, according to Perry Twp. police. The identity of the fatal victim has not been released.
Around 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a crash on North Diamond Mill Road near Shiloh Springs Road.
A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle crossed the centerline and caused the crash, according to police. One vehicle was sent into a pole and a second hit a tree. The third vehicle came to a stop on the side of the road.
The drivers of the vehicle that hit the tree and pole were both taken to the hospital, according to police. One of them died at the hospital, but it was not clear which one.
The driver of the third vehicle was not injured, police said.
We will update this story as more information is available.
About the Author