1 dead following motorcycle crash in Dayton

A person is dead following a motorcycle crash on the highway in Dayton late Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. on the state Route 4 ramp to Interstate 75 South.
Dayton police confirmed one person died. No other information was available.
It is not clear if any other vehicles were involved or if additional injuries were reported.
Dayton police’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
