1 dead in 2-vehicle crash; Washington Twp. intersection closed

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash that shut down the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg-Centerville Road Wednesday morning in Washington Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash following a 10:52 a.m. call that a tow truck and a sedan had collided, the sheriff’s office told this news outlet.

Two medics were requested to the scene, where at least one of the vehicles’ occupants was reportedly trapped in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. One of those occupants died as a result of the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the road is reopened, according to officials in Washington Twp.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing, officials said.

