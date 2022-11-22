Washington Twp. approves EMS billing rate increase

The rate for EMS services in Washington Twp. is about to increase.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Service recently released its Ambulance Inflation Factor, or AIF, for calendar year 2023 and approved an 8.7% rate increase for EMS services.
Change Healthcare, Washington Twp.’s EMS billing company, recommended a review of the fire department’s EMS billing rate as a result of that AIF.
Township Fire Chief Scott Kujawa said that after discussion with Change Healthcare, he requested the township adjust EMS billing rates in according with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2023 AIF and increase rates by 8.7% effective Jan. 1.
“We analyze them annually to determine the need to increase,” said Kate Trangenstein, the township’s spokeswoman. “We have seen a significant increase in costs for providing service this year.”
That includes fuel, materials, equipment and other items, Trangenstein said.
The township’s board of trustees voted Monday to approve the new rate.
Washington Twp. has not made an adjustment to its EMS billing rates since March 1, 2019, at which time rates were increased by 2.3% in accordance with the 2019 AIF.
Ambulance inflation factors are published annually and are often a minimal amount, Trangenstein said.
The AIF for 2020, 2021, and 2022 were 0.9%, 0.2%, and 5.1% respectively. “We did not see a financial need to increase until this year,” Trangenstein said.
The rate increase is necessary right now because “costs for providing services have risen with inflation,” she said.
Change Healthcare said in its letter that the township was not limited to an 8.7% increase. Despite that, the township opted to keep the increase to the requested amount.
“We are good stewards of the public dollars we receive and do not see a need to increase to a higher amount at this time,” Trangenstein said.
