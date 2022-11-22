Washington Twp. approves EMS billing rate increase

That includes fuel, materials, equipment and other items, Trangenstein said.

The township’s board of trustees voted Monday to approve the new rate.

Washington Twp. has not made an adjustment to its EMS billing rates since March 1, 2019, at which time rates were increased by 2.3% in accordance with the 2019 AIF.

Ambulance inflation factors are published annually and are often a minimal amount, Trangenstein said.

The AIF for 2020, 2021, and 2022 were 0.9%, 0.2%, and 5.1% respectively. “We did not see a financial need to increase until this year,” Trangenstein said.

The rate increase is necessary right now because “costs for providing services have risen with inflation,” she said.

Change Healthcare said in its letter that the township was not limited to an 8.7% increase. Despite that, the township opted to keep the increase to the requested amount.

“We are good stewards of the public dollars we receive and do not see a need to increase to a higher amount at this time,” Trangenstein said.