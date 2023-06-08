BreakingNews
New owner buys former Dayton Mall Sears property for $5M+
X

1 dead in shooting after break-in reported at Centerville home

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top