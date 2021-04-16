1 in 4 Ohioans complete COVID vaccine

One in four Ohioans, or 25%, have finished the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday, according to the state health department.
More than 4,302,000 people in the state have received at least one shot and 2,943,985 people have completed the vaccine.
Of those done with the inoculation, nearly half a million of them are between the ages of 50 to 59.
More than 60% of people ages 65 and older have been vaccinated against the virus and more than 71% of the same group has received at least one dose, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
While vaccinations are increasing, so are hospitalizations and cases.
The state reported more than 1,300 hospitalized COVID patients for the third day in a row and more than 2,000 daily cases for the fourth straight day.
Over the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 1,962 cases a day and 102 hospitalizations a day. More than 150 hospitalizations were recorded in the last day. It’s the fourth straight day more than 100 hospitalizations were reported in Ohio.
Since the pandemic has started, the state has reported 1,050,115 total cases and 54,787 total hospitalizations.