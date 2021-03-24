X

1 in 4 Ohioans have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

Donna West with Medical Reserve Corps gives a vaccine to Brian Bost during the Butler County General Health District drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Donna West with Medical Reserve Corps gives a vaccine to Brian Bost during the Butler County General Health District drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

By Kristen Spicker

One in four Ohioans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 25% of the state population has started the vaccination process and 14.23% has finished the vaccine.

Nearly 2.95 million people in Ohio have gotten at least one dose and 1,663,271 people completed the inoculation.

Starting Monday, Ohioans 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine. However, some area health departments have opened vaccine clinics to younger Ohioans to avoiding wasting vaccines.

As of Wednesday, the state has recorded 1,004,670 total cases of COVID since the pandemic. Ohio reported 1,848 daily cases, the highest daily case number since last Thursday. Over the last 21 days, the state has reported an average of 1,527 cases a day.

Hospitalizations increased by 123 for a total of 52,472, according to ODH.

The state reported 13 ICU admissions on Wednesday, bringing its total to 7,364.

