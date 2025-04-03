1 in critical condition following Harrison Twp. shooting

A juvenile is in critical condition at Dayton Children’s Hospital following a shooting in Harrison Twp. Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:44 p.m. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Embassy Place.
When they arrived deputies found a juvenile who had been shot. Deputies performed life-saving measures at the scene and the juvenile was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies identified a juvenile suspect who was interviewed and booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.
In Other News
1
‘A new day in Harrison Twp.’ Redevelopment of former shopping center a...
2
Area escapes major storm damage; flooding issues expected rest of week
3
‘If I go back, I am dead.’ Haitians in Dayton fear immigration changes...
4
Voter registration deadline for May 6 election is Monday: What you need...
5
New Lebanon, Jefferson Twp. request school income tax levies this May
About the Author