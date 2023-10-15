1 injured after mobile crane crash on I-70 Sunday

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

A mobile crane hit a barrier wall on I-70 westbound near the New Carlisle exit, injuring one person Sunday morning.

The Springfield/Clark County Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched around 9:00 a.m. on reports of a crash on I-70 westbound near the New Carlisle exit, according to OSHP.

The man hit a hit a barrier wall on I-70 westbound, crossed eastbound lanes, went down a ditch and rolled, OSHP said. He landed in a field, the patrol added.

ExploreWoman killed in crash with patrol car in Clinton County

He was trapped for 30 minutes or so, according to the patrol.

The extent of his injuries is unknown, however, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

It is not known what led up to the crash.

Clark County, Mad River Twp., and Bethel crews were on scene as well. Huber Heights crews also sent mutual aid assistance.

No other vehicles were involved.

This is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Beavercreek, Bellbrook voters being asked to increase park district...
2
Woman killed in crash with patrol car in Clinton County
3
Dayton and Israel have close business ties; war with Hamas could be...
4
Fall leaf changes coming gradually to southwest Ohio
5
County officials warn of fake foreclosure letter scam

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top