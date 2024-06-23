1 injured after morning crash into pole at Philadelphia Drive in Harrison Twp.

A vehicle crashed into a pole in Harrison Twp. on Sunday morning and left one person injured.

Harrison Twp. emergency crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 5:10 a.m. at Philadelphia Drive and Garvin Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The person was transported to Kettering Health Dayton for unknown injuries, dispatch said.

Additional details on the crash, just north of Siebenthaler Avenue, are not yet available.

