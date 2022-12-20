1 injured, all SB I-75 lanes, left NB lane closed in Butler Twp. due to crash

At least one person has been injured in a crash that closed the southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Interstate 75 near Northwoods Boulevard in Butler Township.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 7:39 p.m., a vehicle in the southbound lanes lost a wheel and crashed. Meanwhile, the wheel bounced into the northbound lanes and caused another crash.
All southbound lanes were closed and the left lane on the northbound side of I-75 were closed around the 65 mile marker.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
