1 injured, all SB I-75 lanes, left NB lane closed in Butler Twp. due to crash

Local News
By
1 hour ago

At least one person has been injured in a crash that closed the southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Interstate 75 near Northwoods Boulevard in Butler Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 7:39 p.m., a vehicle in the southbound lanes lost a wheel and crashed. Meanwhile, the wheel bounced into the northbound lanes and caused another crash.

All southbound lanes were closed and the left lane on the northbound side of I-75 were closed around the 65 mile marker.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

