Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 4 in Huber Heights

Huber Heights police and fire crews were dispatched at 7:05 a.m. to the area of northbound State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road, according to a statement from the Huber Heights Police Division.

The person who called police said, “she had hit a person who was in the middle of the road,” according to the statement. Police said speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered contributing factors to the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles.