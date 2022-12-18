Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 4 in Huber Heights

Huber Heights police say the person who was killed in a 7 a.m. Sunday crash on Route 4 was a pedestrian who was struck by a car.
Huber Heights police and fire crews were dispatched at 7:05 a.m. to the area of northbound State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road, according to a statement from the Huber Heights Police Division.
The person who called police said, “she had hit a person who was in the middle of the road,” according to the statement. Police said speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered contributing factors to the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles.
A Huber Heights ambulance had been returning from another call for service and was at the scene almost immediately, police said. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and was pronounced dead there.
Police said the crash is still under investigation, and the identity of the victim will be released pending notification to their family.
Northbound Route 4 was closed for approximately three hours Sunday after the crash.
