Breaking: Frisch’s closings list grows: 4 more closed over the weekend

1 injured and 3 in custody in Harrison Twp. shooting incident

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man was injured after a shooting in Harrison Twp. on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting on Golfview Avenue around 4:20 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreOhio cities, police and fire unions at odds over ‘unfunded mandate’ pension bill

A man with non-life-threatening injuries was driven to the hospital, and crews were notified by hospital personnel, the sheriff’s office said. No other injuries were reported.

Three people were arrested, and charges have not yet been filed, the sheriff’s office added.

In Other News
1
2 Hardee’s in Dayton region ‘temporarily closed’
2
Events in the Dayton region throughout December
3
Ohio cannabis prices gradually declining since adult-use launch
4
NEW DETAILS: Sierra Nevada transfers ‘Doomsday’ plane from Dayton
5
Ohio cities, police and fire unions at odds over ‘unfunded mandate’...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.