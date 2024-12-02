1 injured and 3 in custody in Harrison Twp. shooting incident

A man was injured after a shooting in Harrison Twp. on Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting on Golfview Avenue around 4:20 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
A man with non-life-threatening injuries was driven to the hospital, and crews were notified by hospital personnel, the sheriff’s office said. No other injuries were reported.
Three people were arrested, and charges have not yet been filed, the sheriff’s office added.
